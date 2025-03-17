The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

3P: “Developers’ Exploitation Led to Missed Opportunity for Harford County”

By Leave a Comment

From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: After extensive efforts by 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula, alongside Harford County and State representatives, to secure the Thoroughbred Horse Training Facility for Harford County, the Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Operators Association (MTROA) has selected a site in Carroll County. This outcome is a tremendous loss for Harford County, its businesses, and […]

3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: Developers Exploit Horse Training Facility to Push Illegal Freight Terminal Project

By Leave a Comment

From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: The Perryman community, along with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and the Harford County Council, has shown strong support for the establishment of a Thoroughbred Training Facility at the Mitchell Farm. However, the Mitchell Company and Chesapeake Real Estate Group (CREG) are threatening to withdraw from the project unless the […]

Arrest Made in Aberdeen Triple Homicide; Victims Identified

By Leave a Comment

From the Aberdeen Police Department: Aberdeen Criminal Investigations Division detectives have identified and charged Michael Anthony Swann, 35, for the murders of three people in an early morning homicide on April 15. Detectives have confirmed the victims’ identities as John C. Claytor, 54, Talaya D. Wiley, 48, and Melissa L. Williams, 45, all Aberdeen residents. […]

Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Cassilly Administration in Violation of Maryland Public Information Act

By 1 Comment

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: More than six months ago, in an effort to learn more about the status of your Central Precinct and Training Academy Project, Sheriff Gahler submitted a Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) request to the County, on behalf of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. A large aspect of this effort […]

Councilmember Penman Named as Subject of Harford Ethics Probe; Responds with Attacks on County Executive Cassilly

By 26 Comments

From Harford County government: After being named the subject of a Harford County ethics probe, County Councilmember Aaron Penman has once again made an untrue and outrageous claim attacking the character and integrity of Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. Penman falsely alleges that the county executive signed a real estate plat submitted on behalf of […]

Harford County to Purchase Land of Abandoned Eva Mar Development for New Public School in Bel Air

By 5 Comments

From Harford County government: County Executive Bob Cassilly’s administration is planning to purchase land for a new public school at the site of an abandoned development project in Bel Air. The school will be built as a combination elementary school and the new home of Harford Academy, which serves students with severe disabilities. The 45-acre […]

