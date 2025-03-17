The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

From Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police arrested three people in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping that occurred in Harford County on March 10, 2025. The accused are identified as Chris Lamar Cochran, 48, Grace Elizabeth Amanda Johnson, 38, and Leland Charles Lewis, 48, all of Darlington, Maryland. Cochran is charged with kidnapping, […]
3P: “Developers’ Exploitation Led to Missed Opportunity for Harford County”
From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: After extensive efforts by 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula, alongside Harford County and State representatives, to secure the Thoroughbred Horse Training Facility for Harford County, the Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Operators Association (MTROA) has selected a site in Carroll County. This outcome is a tremendous loss for Harford County, its businesses, and […]
3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: Developers Exploit Horse Training Facility to Push Illegal Freight Terminal Project
From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula: The Perryman community, along with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and the Harford County Council, has shown strong support for the establishment of a Thoroughbred Training Facility at the Mitchell Farm. However, the Mitchell Company and Chesapeake Real Estate Group (CREG) are threatening to withdraw from the project unless the […]
Arrest Made in Aberdeen Triple Homicide; Victims Identified
From the Aberdeen Police Department: Aberdeen Criminal Investigations Division detectives have identified and charged Michael Anthony Swann, 35, for the murders of three people in an early morning homicide on April 15. Detectives have confirmed the victims’ identities as John C. Claytor, 54, Talaya D. Wiley, 48, and Melissa L. Williams, 45, all Aberdeen residents. […]
Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Cassilly Administration in Violation of Maryland Public Information Act
From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: More than six months ago, in an effort to learn more about the status of your Central Precinct and Training Academy Project, Sheriff Gahler submitted a Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) request to the County, on behalf of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. A large aspect of this effort […]
Harford County Executive Cassilly: “Once Again I Find Myself in the Position of Having to Fend Off Personal Attacks”
From Friends of Bob Cassilly: Dear Harford County Neighbor, I have a personal request. Can you take a few minutes to read this lengthy but very important email? Unfortunately, once again I find myself in the position of having to fend off personal attacks and untruthful allegations from two of my Republican colleagues. I am […]
Councilmember Penman Named as Subject of Harford Ethics Probe; Responds with Attacks on County Executive Cassilly
From Harford County government: After being named the subject of a Harford County ethics probe, County Councilmember Aaron Penman has once again made an untrue and outrageous claim attacking the character and integrity of Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. Penman falsely alleges that the county executive signed a real estate plat submitted on behalf of […]
Harford County to Purchase Land of Abandoned Eva Mar Development for New Public School in Bel Air
From Harford County government: County Executive Bob Cassilly’s administration is planning to purchase land for a new public school at the site of an abandoned development project in Bel Air. The school will be built as a combination elementary school and the new home of Harford Academy, which serves students with severe disabilities. The 45-acre […]