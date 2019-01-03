7th Graders Charged in Aberdeen Middle School Bomb Threat

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Two 7th grade female students from Aberdeen Middle School were referred to Juvenile Services on January 2, 2019 for Threats of Mass Violence and Disturbing School Operations.

On December 28, 2018, the two students collaborated to send an anonymous bomb threat using the social media app, LIPSI. The message was sent to various students from the middle school. A student and a parent of another student who received the threat contacted the School Resource Officer to alert authorities of the threat.

The School Resource Officer began investigating the threat and spoke to several students and their parents. It was determined that one of the students who claimed to have received the threat ultimately was the student who composed the text message.

Numerous public safety resources were deployed during the investigation, to include the use of the Maryland State Police explosive detection dogs and resources from other allied law enforcement who responded to assist.

The Aberdeen Police Department takes anythreat to public safety seriously and thoroughly investigates eachthreat to ensure public safety. Every hoax bomb threat investigated diverts valuable public safety resources away from performing their normal functions. The Aberdeen Police Department reminds parents to educate their children about the seriousness of making hoax bomb threats and the consequences of doing so.