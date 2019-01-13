2.5 Million Sq Ft Abingdon Business Park Proposed; Community Input Meeting Set

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting

Abingdon Business Park

Meeting Time: Tuesday, January 15, 2019 6pm

Meeting Place: Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, Maryland 21009

Location of Proposed Development- Located between Edgewood Road and Abingdon Road, south of I-95 on approximately 326 acres. Zoned: Commercial Industrial (CI)

Description of Proposed Development- This plan proposes approximately 2,413,100 sf of warehouse/flex space, 97,400 sf of commercial, food service and retail space on 9 lots, along with the associated infrastructure and green space.

Applicant: Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

Contact: Amy DiPietro at Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc. at (410) 515-9000.

Documents:

ABINGDON BUSINESS PARK 1-15-18.PDF