Del. Lisanti: “I’m Excited to Take on this New Role which Handles Legislation on Unemployment Insurance”

From Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti:

Dear Friends,

This past Wednesday I had the great honor of being sworn in for a second term representing Harford County in the Maryland House of Delegates.

As we begin a new term, I’m thrilled to announce that Speaker Busch has assigned me a position in leadership as Chair of the Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee of the Economic Matters Committee. I’m excited to take on this new role which handles legislation on unemployment insurance in coordination with recommendations of the Joint Committee on Oversight.

The start of new a term also means welcoming new colleagues. As a result, I’m pleased to welcome my new district mate, Delegate Steve Johnson as he begins his tenure among the 44 freshmen members of the House.

As we begin a new term, I can’t help but thank you for continuing to place your trust in me to represent our community. Please don’t ever hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation or how I can assist you. It’s a great privilege to serve the people of Harford County and I always appreciate hearing from you while serving in Annapolis.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

Delegate, District 34A