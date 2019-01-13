Section of Trappe Church Road in Darlington Reopens

From Harford County government:

Trappe Church Road between MD Route 161 and Poole Road in Darlington will be reopened to all through traffic by the close of business on Friday, January 11, 2019. This section of road was closed in December to repair flood damage to the bridge over Hollands Branch. Work was expected to take two months, but was completed ahead of schedule.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 extension 2437.

An online map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the Harford County government website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.