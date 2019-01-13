Sen. Cassilly: “The Consequences of that Election Will Reverberate through the 90 Day Session”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:

Friends,

The 2019 Session of the Maryland General Assembly opened Wednesday with 17 new State Senators (14 Democrats and 3 Republicans) out of a total of 47. The unusual dynamics of the election in November resulted in a historically large turnover that saw a number of moderate Democrats replaced by members from the progressive wing of that party. The consequences of that election will reverberate through the 90 day session and promise significant challenges as lawmakers struggle to reconcile a significant divergence of views on an extensive array of critical topics. Those differing views include, for example:

* Juvenile crime run amok is killing Baltimore and the surrounding region because there are no consequences for bad behavior. vs. We can’t punish juveniles for their violent crimes because their brains aren’t yet fully formed.

* Governor Hogan’s crime fighting strike force aggressively targeting violent crime in Baltimore region is a great initiative. vs. We need to substantially rein in police crime fighting initiative with extensive control, oversight, and second guessing by citizen activists.

* Public oversight of the courts is required to determine why Baltimore City, which sentences the most serious criminal offenders, hands out the most lenient sentences in the State that put violent criminals back on the street and result in the highest recidivism rates statewide. vs. Criminal sentences are excessive and racially motivated.

* Local spending of record levels of state tax dollars for education should be subject to enhanced state oversight. vs. Substantial increases in education funding should be enacted without meaningful state oversight.

It will be a challenging session but I am confident that, as in past years, your Harford County Senators and Delegates will work closely with their counterparts, throughout this very diverse State, to achieve to the greatest extent possible common sense, bi-partisan solutions acceptable to all of Maryland.

You can follow all of the action online at www.mgaleg.maryland.gov.

Bob Cassilly

Senator, District 34