Sen. Cassilly: “The Consequences of that Election Will Reverberate through the 90 Day Session”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:
Friends,
The 2019 Session of the Maryland General Assembly opened Wednesday with 17 new State Senators (14 Democrats and 3 Republicans) out of a total of 47. The unusual dynamics of the election in November resulted in a historically large turnover that saw a number of moderate Democrats replaced by members from the progressive wing of that party. The consequences of that election will reverberate through the 90 day session and promise significant challenges as lawmakers struggle to reconcile a significant divergence of views on an extensive array of critical topics. Those differing views include, for example:
* Juvenile crime run amok is killing Baltimore and the surrounding region because there are no consequences for bad behavior. vs. We can’t punish juveniles for their violent crimes because their brains aren’t yet fully formed.
* Governor Hogan’s crime fighting strike force aggressively targeting violent crime in Baltimore region is a great initiative. vs. We need to substantially rein in police crime fighting initiative with extensive control, oversight, and second guessing by citizen activists.
* Public oversight of the courts is required to determine why Baltimore City, which sentences the most serious criminal offenders, hands out the most lenient sentences in the State that put violent criminals back on the street and result in the highest recidivism rates statewide. vs. Criminal sentences are excessive and racially motivated.
* Local spending of record levels of state tax dollars for education should be subject to enhanced state oversight. vs. Substantial increases in education funding should be enacted without meaningful state oversight.
It will be a challenging session but I am confident that, as in past years, your Harford County Senators and Delegates will work closely with their counterparts, throughout this very diverse State, to achieve to the greatest extent possible common sense, bi-partisan solutions acceptable to all of Maryland.
You can follow all of the action online at www.mgaleg.maryland.gov.
Bob Cassilly
Senator, District 34
Comments
FedUp says
And now I am reminded why I voted against you, and why I will always vote against you. Nobody has ever said any of those things. You are putting a ridiculous slant on everything, and it makes you look like an angry, bitter old man.
1. Nobody has ever said that we shouldn’t punish juveniles – just that they should be punished and rehabilitated in a juvenile setting.
2. Yes, we want police oversight; you may have noticed that there have been several recent situations in which police officers were dishonest or worse. That does not mean that we don’t have great respect for the fine men and women who wear blue and do their jobs with dignity.
3. Criminal sentences ARE disproportionately longer for people of color, and we would like to see reform to the prison system, so that felons who are released have the job skills, education, and mental health to become good neighbors and citizens.
4. Nobody has ever said that we don’t need oversight of the educational system, but we need to invest in our children, and we need to make teaching a desirable career. Too many teachers are leaving the field, and MD’s schools are suffering. We used to be first in the nation, but can no longer claim that title.
Before you have even worked with these people for a complete session, you are already whining about them. That is the kind of bipartisan politics that is happening in Washington. We don’t need it here, too. Grow up and do your job.
Truth Be Told says
This is the Cassilly Family MO…..Why the citizens of Harford continue to support this family of politicians is beyond understanding.
Karen says
Fed up, thank you for your thoughtful reply. Constituents have the right to expect that our representatives will treat their colleagues with respect and have an open mind. Framing this as two opposing sides, ‘right v wrong’ is not the way to come to the best policies in state governance.
The True Test of Government says
For a Cassilly that’s a reasonably temperate statement (e.g., he referred to Progressive Democrats as opposed to the Radical Left). As Karen mentioned, however, the “us versus them” mentality is characteristic of Harford County Republicans. There was a reason that Democrats won 14 of the 17 new seats. Perhaps Mr. Cassilly should consider rejecting the old Alexander Hamilton notion that “the people, they seldom judge or determine right.”
SoulCrusher says
Well, the real reason you can’t regulate juveniles is because they have not come of age to be regulated by the militia act. Plain and simple. Violent crime should be taken on by law enforcement, but they must adhere to the constraints of the Constitution or ALL their efforts are for naught. When the law breaks the law to enforce the law, they are NOT acting as the law. Public oversight of the courts should be happening and those elected officials and government employees whom wage war against our Constitution should face the full penalty of Article 3 Section 3. Education should have PUBLIC oversight, not State oversight and the educational system should NOT be controlled by politicians, but by the people whom are paying for the education of the children in schools. It is time for WE THE PEOPLE to take our country back and if we have to use Article 3 Section 3 against those whom war against us then that is what must be done. You can thank another Cassilly, other than BOB, for all of this….