Havre de Grace Police Investigate Death of 2-Yr-Old as Homicide

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

Havre de Grace Police responded to a medical emergency / cardiac arrest involving a two-year-old female in the 600 Block of Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Havre de Grace Police, Susquehanna Hose Company, Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps and Aberdeen Fire Department all responded and began providing medical support. The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital Emergency Department due to the seriousness of her condition.

Havre de Grace Officers noticed signs of injury on the child while rendering aid and contacted Havre de Grace Criminal Investigations to respond. Upon arrival detectives initiated an investigation into possible child abuse of the victim.

On Friday, January 11, 2019 detectives were notified that the child, Aubrey Hickman, died at the hospital. As part of this continuing investigation, Aubrey was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland for an autopsy, which resulted in her death being ruled a homicide.

Havre de Grace Detectives are actively investigating this homicide. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Havre de Grace Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-939-2121.