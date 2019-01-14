Traffic Stop Arrests Disrupt Perryville Heroin Distribution Operation

From Maryland State Police:
A traffic stop leads to two arrests as Maryland State Police investigators disrupt a drug trafficking distribution operation in Cecil County.
The accused are identified as Todd Powell, 33 and Heather Adkins, 34, of Perryville, Maryland. Both are charged with multiple illegal drug violations to include: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin, cocaine), possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a large amount of heroin. Maryland law states a person can be charged with ‘possession of a large amount of heroin’ if the amount is 28 grams or more.
After further investigation, additional charges were placed against Powell. He was also charged with possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of ammunition.
Both Powell and Adkins were arrested without incident on scene. Following their arrests, both Powell and Adkins were transported to the Cecil County Detention Center for their initial appearance. Both are currently being held without bond.
The arrests of the two suspects occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 during a routine traffic stop on High Street in Elkton for multiple traffic violations. While conducting the traffic stop, troopers noticed several indicators of criminal activity. Subsequently, a State Police K-9 scan of the vehicle was requested from North East Barrack, and resulted in the presence of narcotics to include:
- 296 individually packaged bags of heroin secreted in magnetic container attached to the vehicle’s engine compartment (108.7 grams)
- 4 individual bags of cocaine (1.1 grams)
- 1 individual bag of crystal methamphetamine (1 gram)
- 2 glass jars containing marijuana (16.2 grams)
- U. S. currency believed to be related to the drug distribution operation
The investigation was led by the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit. Information developed during the investigation led to a court-ordered search of Powell’s residence in the 700 block of Aiken Avenue in Perryville, Maryland. During the search, additional narcotics and weapons were discovered to include:
- One Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- One magazine containing six .380 caliber cartridges
- One box of Blazer Brass .380 caliber ammunition
- One glass jar containing 75 individually packaged bags of heroin (36.5 grams)
- One plastic bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms (2 grams)
- Three plastic jars containing marijuana (3.2 grams)
- One plastic bag containing 9 Clozapine pills
The Maryland State Police continue to lead the investigation. The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office is actively involved in providing guidance and support to police during this investigation. The suspects charged will be prosecuted on those charges in Cecil County.
Frank Esposito says
Great job! We need more arrests and convictions. Keep this poison out of our State!
SoulCrusher says
You are right about the poison thing. Some drugs could be classified poisonous, but you must remember that people make the choice to use the poisons. A perfect example is when you walk into a bar and the bartender asks you “What’s your poison?”, which the bartender is basically telling you that you are getting ready to ingest a poison. That poison is alcohol. Same thing applies to CDS…
MD Patriot says
Increase mandatory, no court discretion or reduction in sentence, no so-called prison “good time” accrual, and no PBJ upon conviction for anybody convicted of, or participating in, manufacturing, transporting, selling/giving away of narcotics.
SoulCrusher says
You are not a “Patriot”, you sound like a traitor. There is no jurisdiction for any branch of the Federal or State government to make a CDS statute. On the Federal side of the issue, there is a lack of Constitutional authority to make the CDS statutes and without such authority the Federal government has no jurisdiction of the subject. On the State level, no law can be made that does NOT fit the definition of a crime and you have no crime unless there is a victim. The State can NOT be the victim. It is not the manufacturing, transporting, selling/giving away of narcotics that is a crime. It is the acts people do to get the drugs or the acts they do after becoming intoxicated that is the crime. The Federal government has extended its hand into the States by using a bribe known as Federal Funding, to enact, enforce, prosecute and convict people of a statute the Federal government has no authority to make. The Federal government can only make FELONIES OF THE SEA. They can not make any felony of the land and they can’t make nationwide laws by bribing the States. ALL ENACTING, ENFORCEMENT, PROSECUTION AND CONVICTING of CDS statutes is illegal, unconstitutional and an act of treason. Remember, the US CODE and the ANNOTATED CODE OF MARYLAND are NOT law. They are the PRIMA FACIA EVIDENCE of law and all of the statutes are subject to Constitutional scrutiny. The Constitution is the law. The Maryland Constitution is the law. Not the Codes. The Codes are Rules and Regulations of the Government’s elected officials and employees. Not the law of WE THE PEOPLE.
Drugs Don't Make you Smart says
Blah, blah, blah. If sitting around poisoning yourself were a victimless event that’d be great but as it turns out making a useless, brain-dead lump of stupid out of yourself does affect me and everyone else who has to do your work for you, pay for your lack of personal motivation and support your habits.
SoulCrusher says
Really? You do my work for me? I didn’t see you around the other day when I was digging out half a townhouse development from the snow that fell. You must be Latino because that is the only other people that were out there doing the real WORK, like I was doing. The only motivation I lack is the motivation to pay a tax to a group of traitors who don’t deserve anything but a noose around their neck. I’m not going to help pay the salaries of you stinkholes. You committed treason against me. You will not get one dime from me so you can commit treason against the next man. I don’t care about your values and I don’t care about your social reform. Come say that crap to my face and I will introduce you to the personal motivation of my steel toed boot, Traitor.
Kell says
Stuff your sovereign citizen bs. Try responding to a fatal OD where the drug addict mother died while lying in bed with her sleeping child and said child is the one who wakes up and finds mom cold and stiff lying next time him/her and tell me CDS use is a “victimless” crime.
SoulCrusher says
That’s a sad, sad story, but that woman injected that stuff in her veins and it was her choice to do so. If that drug addict woman actually gave two squats about her child maybe she wouldn’t have done it. There is no sovereign citizen bs, only the truth. You tell us story after story about your “war” on drugs, but fail to mention that waging war against WE THE PEOPLE is an act of treason. There is no Constitutional Authority to regulate the behavior of WE THE PEOPLE and every time you try to do it you have committed treason against the United States. CDS use is a victimless crime and the intervention of traitors is the real crime. We don’t have a drug problem, we have a traitor problem. How on earth do you think you can tell another human being what they can and can not put into their body? It’s not your body. It’s not the State’s body. The State, nor any other corporation can own human beings. I feel bad for any child that has lost their parents to an OD, but its the parent’s fault for doing it to themselves and that child. Maybe that child is better off without the drug addict mother.
Local Observation says
So whats the bottom line?
Pretty much no solution to the “opioid problem?”
I’ve watched numerous people almost crash into a car by not yielding correctly at the Brass Mill Road and Route 7 intersections.
Huh? So? All these vehicles I saw almost no yield crash I saw were leaving the opioid addiction place.
hank says
Great to see the stop of the flow of drugs from immigrants from the southern border! Their disguises are so good, though, how were they caught?
Leocea McLanahan says
Good grief people! Can’t we just say it is awesome that tonight, THESE drugs won’t be injected? THESE drug dealers won’t profit?
No one is pretending it is an easy problem to solve.
SoulCrusher says
I can agree with that…