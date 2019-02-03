Harford County Plans Social Media Valentines to Historic Places

From Harford County government:

In time for Valentine’s Day, Harford County will show the love for its historic places by joining a national movement on social media. With Facebook posts known as “heart bombs,” individuals and organizations can join the movement promoted by the National Historic Trust for Preservation to raise awareness about the importance of local history and historic preservation. This is the second year for the Harford County program, which also encourages visitors to historic places.

Participants begin by making a valentine that shows their love of a favorite historic place, or by printing one from the county website. With valentine in hand, they then take a photo in front of the historic place, and post the photo on their own Facebook pages. Posts should use the hashtag #HarfordLovesHistory and tag @HarfordCountyMD and @VisitHarford.

Harford County’s valentine graphic can be printed on standard-sized paper, and is available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2671/Harford-Loves-History.

Harford County will also collect photos to be posted on Facebook starting now through Valentine’s Day. Photos should be emailed and include the names of individual(s) in the photo and/or their organization; the location of the photo; website, if available, and a brief explanation of why the historic place is loved and/or why others should visit. The photos will be posted on the Facebook pages for Harford County Government and for Visit Harford, which promotes the county as a tourism destination. Email all materials to cemerritt@harfordcountymd.gov.