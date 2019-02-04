Boardman: “It is Our Responsibility as the Democratic Central Committee to Get to the Bottom of Why the Two Top Administrators of the County’s Elections Were Suspended”

From Harford County Democratic Central Committee member Christopher Boardman:
Harford County Democratic Central Committee member Christopher Boardman walked out of a special meeting held Sunday Feb. 3 in protest of the central committee’s refusal to seek full disclosure over the suspension of Harford County Board of Elections director Kevin Keene and assistant director Dale Livingston this past fall before the November election and their replacement by an interim director.
The central committee was considering Democratic Party member applications for two vacancies on the county election oversight board that are to be submitted to Gov. Hogan for appointment to terms which are to begin in June.
At the beginning of the meeting , Boardman raised a point of order which was that the applications should not be considered until the parties responsible for the suspensions make full disclosures of the circumstances and causes for this incident.
Following that he made a motion that consideration of the applications be delayed pending disclosures. Failing for lack of a second. Boardman made another motion which was that the meeting be adjourned, which also failed for a second. Boardman then left the meeting.
“As the elected representatives of approximately 60,000 Democratic voters, it is our responsibility as the Democratic Central Committee to get to the bottom of why the two top administrators of the county’s elections were suspended as this may have had an impact on the integrity of the voting process last November. It’s obvious that the powers that be don’t want this to happen and they have cloaked the suspensions under the veil of being confidential ‘personnel matters,'” said Boardman.
“Yet until we know the full story about the suspensions our ability to recommend sound and viable candidates for the elections oversight role will be impaired. The committee’s refusal to delay recommendations pending disclosure of this information does not serve the voters well.
“First off, the ‘personnel matter’ issue does not pass the sniff test. Both Kevin Keene and Dale Livingston are too knowledgeable and experienced
not to know the rules and procedures of working for the election board. Secondly, it is possible they were silenced and neutralized because they may actually have been doing the right things as administrators, things which the person or persons involved in doing the suspensions may have wanted to prevent from happening. Third, who actually did the suspensions, the county executive or governor or members of their staffs or the state board of elections? And why did they do this? All of this information is lacking and at the very least it should be provided to the committee which is charged with nominating oversight members for the election board.
“The argument that Keene and Livingston are mere employees is false as they do not deserve normal personnel protections as
they are the actual managers of the election process in the county. This argument is being used to shield the public from the truth and the central committee has erred in being persuaded to ignore these issues which may effect the integrity of elections in the county.”
Christopher Boardman
Member, Harford County Democratic Central Committee
Comments
Sally Davis says
Elections over you fool your party lost because they are outnumbered in this county and elected you as the Dem spokesperson in this county. How about you do something good and fight for the education of our kids. The board of education is proposing cutting teachers in all schools in this county and you are worried about pathetic tyrants in elections that weren’t even close for the most part. They are cutting off teachers who will teach our kids and this is what you choose??
Pw3 says
Im sure I’ll see you at the school board meetings and the county council meetings demanding more $ for education, right? Also, I don’t understand why you wouldnt support transparency in the elections office. (Especially when we know Trump’s boss Putin has meddled in our relections)
Gordon Koerner says
Sally Davis you are a hypocrite. The election is over and the school board members have been voted in. Let them do their job and keep your mouth shut. In case you don’t recognise it. That is sarcasim.
McLovin says
Sarcasm or just more of the hateful beliefs of yet one more hateful liberal? No doubt in my mind that it is the later of the two!
Truth says
Hate filled Boardman still representing the hate filled Democrats. Pathetic.
Gordon Koerner says
Truth IS, With the child in the WH, that Harford County Republicans voted for, should really stay away from comments like your’s.
A Democrat but not a Boardman Fan says
I do not think Boardman speaks for the entire Democratic Party of Harford County. Note, he walked out of the meeting because many others didn’t want to pursue. I can’t stand when all Democrats or all Repulicans are lumped together. There may be just two parties, but there are many viewpoints and many kind and decent citizens in both. Stop being so polarizing and stop assuming all Democrats are hate filled.
Truth says
Sorry but when your party failed to condemn Boardman’s hateful comments about Cecil County Rednecks who just like to kill people, your party owns it. The party did nothing to condemn, the Democrat’s Central Committee did nothing to condemn, the Democrat clubs did nothing to condemn and the not one of the Democrat candidates did anything to condemn! That is what is wrong with the Democrats today. Every level of that stinks of ownership! I have family that lives in North East and they could not believe someone would think such a hateful thing, much less put it down in writing.
Worked there says
Keene and Livingston have been doung a very poor job for many years.There have been rumors of affair, office cameras covered between their offices, inappropriate office politics, liability issues regarding staff on and off premises, misuse of County money, lack of proper communication with county entities, and more. It took the Election Board and the State a long time to catch on as both are savvy.
SoulCrusher says
Over and over again, you guys just can’t seem to figure it out. It’s not a Republican or a Democrat thing. It’s a Maryland thing. Long has Maryland been a corrupt government. While the people you elect to positions in Annapolis, D.C. and even in your local government commit crime after crime in the statutes they make, they hold the public to account for things they themselves do all the time. Both political parties have introduce and passed statute after statute that they have absolutely NO JURISDICTION over. Both parties have betrayed and committed treason against the very people whom elect them and pay their salaries. This isn’t about getting to the truth about your election, it’s about covering up the truth. This is typical Maryland politics as politician after politician has used law enforcement to help them cover up their own crimes while using that same law enforcement to victimize and discount those who know the truth. Why do you think people that tell the truth about the system end up in jail and are illegally labeled criminals and felons by that terrorist organization you call law enforcement? It’s because the State and its elected officials and employees continuously condemn others for non crimes while they steal from all of you every day. Article 18 of the Maryland Constitution specifically forbids the enacting of ANY law that attaints treason or felony to any person in this State since 1867. How many times has your duly elected criminals done just that? There is only ONE law in this State and that is the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Maryland. The Annotated Code is NOT law. Statute is NOT law. All statutes are subject to the constraints of the Constitutions and the State prevents this from happening each and every day. Those whom you elect are the real criminals, not your sons and daughters whom they say are criminals. You will never get to the bottom of this election issue because those whom have been elected won’t allow it to happen and that is the bottom line.
Nurse Nancy says
WTF does that have to do with 2 people getting the boot from Harford elections board? Are you off your meds again?
SoulCrusher says
It has everything to do with 2 people getting booted from the elections board and it has everything to do with covering up the truth by not making it known to the public. Keep your meds for yourself. You need them. If your government wasn’t so corrupt, this story, like many others, would be completely transparent and the facts would NOT be shielded from the public eye. ANY variance from the norm should be publicly reported so the people can decide what is the next measure. We can NOT rely on those whom are covering up the truth and we definitely can’t rely on someone named Nurse Nancy. Why don’t you go snort some more Valtrex Nancy? I can smell you from here….
The Central Scrutinizer says
As an ubber Republican I agree. I want to know what these miscreants have done. The trend seems to be that the cultist attitudes and socialist leanings now embraced by Democrats as a rule, is resulting in embarrassing displays. Some may want to hide the embarrassing attitudes, comments, proposals and or deeds but we as Americans have the right to know what these potential elected officials and their circles are up to.
Central Scrutinizer says
To much lying and manipulation going on. RINO’s, never Trumpers, and their allieds in the socialist (dnc) party monkeying up the works.
Central Scrutinizer says
Prediction; Election night 2020 Harris 26%, Shultz 29%, and President Donald J Trump 44% for a landslide!
God Bless America
GD
The Central Scrutinizer says
….AND KAMILLA HARRISS WILL CALL FOR A RECOUNT !