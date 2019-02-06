County Executive Glassman: “The State of Harford County is Strong and Our Amazing Turnaround Story Continues”

From Harford County government:
County Executive Barry Glassman today delivered his State of the County Address, citing Harford County’s fiscal turnaround as the foundation for future investments to strengthen families and communities.
Entitled, “Building on Our Success,” the county executive’s fifth annual speech to the County Council announced a first-time homebuyers’ assistance program for public servants including Harford County teachers, first responders and law enforcement. In response to demand, the second county-owned ambulance will deployed this spring and the build-out will continue for the county’s 24-hour crisis center for addiction and behavioral health, the first of its kind in the state. As president of the Maryland Association of Counties, County Executive Glassman warned of unsustainable increases in healthcare and prescription drug costs, and the potential for state education mandates to force tax increases on counties across Maryland. He also called upon counties nationwide to follow Harford’s lead in supporting a Wall of Remembrance for Korean War Veterans and the “Choose Civility” campaign promoting respect, empathy and tolerance everywhere.
“I am pleased to report that the state of Harford County is strong and our amazing turnaround story continues and bodes well for our next term,” County Executive Glassman said as he reported on the county’s improving fiscal condition and investments in education and public safety during his first four-year term.
As proof, he cited the county’s Triple-A bond rating from all three of the major bond rating agencies and annual salary increases restored for teachers, deputies, correctional officers and county employees, without raising tax rates. Construction also continues on the new Havre de Grace Middle/High School, at the same time the county has restored its fund balance, he said. The fund balance helped the county to begin repairs to roads and bridges quickly following last year’s devastating storms.
Property values are growing at a modest but steady 2%, he said. The growth in income tax revenue is moderate to strong, reflecting rising wages and low unemployment. The county’s debt burden, which he said had tripled under the prior administration, is on a more responsible path. The county has paid off more on old debt than it was taking on only twice in the last 20 years; both times were during the Glassman administration.
New jobs and economic growth are on the horizon from private developments ranging from large industrial projects to small commercial and residential developments, he said. Despite some perceptions, he said that the number of residential permits issued has been modest since the great recession. New commercialization and tech transfer opportunities are also growing from Aberdeen Proving Ground, including AMMP at the HEAT Center backed by $38 million in federal funding.
Turning to quality of life, County Executive Glassman said, “The foundations of all strong communities are laid through the hard work and tireless efforts of public servants.” He announced a “Hometown Heroes” program offering up to $5,000 toward closing costs for first time homebuyers who are first responders, or employed by Harford County’s public school system, sheriff’s office or county government. Details are on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2672/Hometown-Heroes.
To meet demand and supplement the volunteer EMS service, Harford County will staff and deploy its second “surge unit” ambulance, he said. The first unit deployed in January 2018 has thus far responded to 1,679 calls and provided 894 patient transports.
Regarding education, County Executive Glassman said that nearly all new, ongoing county revenue had been dedicated to public safety and education over the past four years, with Harford County Public Schools receiving approximately 50 cents of every county tax dollar.
He said the school board was finally coming to terms with difficult business decisions, similar to those faced by county government four years ago.
“Believe me, I know these decisions are tough, but being proactive on healthcare costs, pension and procurement reform does make a difference.” He noted that, in procurement alone, his administration has saved more than $9 million over four years, making money available for other priorities such as the school board’s budget request.
Addiction and behavioral health services remain a priority with the continued build-out of the Harford County Crisis Center, helped by a recent $750,000 state grant. The 24/7 crisis center launched a hotline and mobile crisis team in October. To date, it has handled 688 calls, and provided 138 visits, including 56 to adolescents aged 17 and younger.
As president of the Maryland Association of Counties for 2019, County Executive Glassman warned of a looming $1.5 billion structural state deficit and education mandates from the state’s Kirwan Commission. The Commission’s recommendations are expected to cost $4 billion over ten years, with a required local share that would force counties across the state to raise property taxes. The county executive also said he is supporting a state board to review the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs that are straining the county’s budget and forcing some seniors and families to choose between medications and other household expenses. He said that the combination of these developments outside the county’s control serve as a reminder to be fiscally prudent at the local level.
In closing, the county executive recognized several Harford County citizens, some of whom were in the audience.
Local veterans of the Korean War were honored for their effort to build a Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Harford is the first county in the U.S. to contribute to the wall where the names of 30 local citizens who lost their lives in the conflict will be inscribed, and he encouraged his counterparts nationwide to follow Harford’s lead.
Local residents Jacob and Tanisha, who have a young daughter, were recognized for achieving sobriety, demonstrating that recovery is possible. Jacob obtained full time employment with the help of Harford County’s Second Chance Job Fair.
Joe Ryan, manager of the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, was recognized upon his retirement after 45 years of dedicated public service, including 19 with county government.
County Executive Glassman ended his address calling for national unity, citing his administration’s partnership with Harford County Public Library in the “Choose Civility Harford County” campaign:
In a time when our nation has become paralyzed by those who divide us by red, blue, race, color, creed or gender, we are hoping to reach for our better angels so that we might be a model for the state and the nation in our discourse promoting respect, empathy and tolerance everywhere … I know some of you think this is naïve or too soft, but I have been through the murder of our deputies, workplace violence, the opioid epidemic, along with the loss of life in floods and blizzards. Through all of this, Harford County’s citizens have proved to me that love always wins. Thank you and God bless.”
The full text of the county executive’s speech is available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1826/State-of-the-County-Addresses.
The Glassman administration’s 2014-18 progress report is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2135/Annual-Progress-Reports.
Comments
True Harford Republican says
Great job Barry. How about those crumbling roads , underfunded schools, Etc. Your a joke with the rest of the Harford County politicians. I guess the economy is not strong enough to keep teachers from getting laid off is it. Get off your pulpit pal. You ain’t crap.
Guano says
Translation. more section 8 housing coming to harford county. What gerrymandering couldn’t do to harford county, section 8 will. Enjoy the decline in your property values and rise in crime, it is working its way north and west and these politicians could care less.
PW3 says
don’t be afraid of poor people…..
Scotty says
San Francisco looks great with all the poor and homeless running around.
Maybe you should move there.
SoulCrusher says
You are right about your San Francisco comments, but you shouldn’t tell anyone they should move. This is the land of the free, not the land of you should move to where someone will agree….
K8e says
So according to this link to the Hometown Heroes, it calls it a loan. So it it actually assistance to these people like this implies, or is it a loan? Big difference.
frustrated says
Glassman will do nothing to save the reverse teacher cuts recommended by the new superintendent. While claiming to support the school system Barry has deliberately starved HCPS by keeping it on a subsistence funding level since he became County Executive. It is unfortunate that Canavan didn’t have the courage to make these position cuts (especially to her precious Instructional Facilitator positions) last year. Had she done so at least the voters, especially in North Harford, Fallston, and Bel Air, (his strongest areas of support and whose schools will face the biggest teacher cuts) would have been able to see if he really supports education.
Ryan Burbey says
It is simply not true that County Executive Glassman has starved HCPS of funding. Glassman has given more to HCPS in new funding than virtually any CE ever. He also has dedicated these funds to instructional Salaries, making teachers his highest priority.
Poor decisions and a lack of staffing metrics which align staff to funding and enrollment are why this has happened. Were the IFs cut 6 years ago there would be a tremendous savings which could have softened the blow of the position cuts now. Further, HCPS should not reverse the cuts because the positions which are available should be distributed equitably throughout the county not according to politics or squeaky wheel syndrome.
Dr. Bulson has done more to improve HCPS in his very brief tenure than previous superintendents did in multiple year terms. He has also presented the first responsible, reasonable and sustainable budget since Jackie Haas died; God rest her soul.
True Harford Republican says
Burbey you are so smart. What the hell have you ever done for the schools and teachers. You sound like you are in Barry’s pocket. You don’t have a young daughter in her first year of teaching trying to learn and do a good job and then have it snatched from under her. Keep your Barry loving to yourself . You don’t know shit.
Ryan Burbey says
No one is losing their job. First year teachers will be able to be reassigned. What the hell have I done. Well, among the things I have done are increasing wages for teachers, maintaining health insurance, constructing a fair evaluation system, helping the system to acquire additional funds, presenting professional development, ensuring that restorative practices training was provided last year, writing curriculum, identifying areas of waste, helping to reduce required and working to make sure that healthcare is efficient.
I am not in Barry’s pocket. I just recognize his contribution.
concerned teacher says
You have no right to make a blanket statement like “no one is losing their jobs.” That is NOT the message teachers are hearing across the county. Teachers are being told that the county “hopes” to keep everyone employed, somewhere within the county, but that jobs are not guaranteed until final numbers for retires and transfers out of county are complete. Many, many teachers are fearful that they will lose their jobs and have received advice from admin about how to apply out of county or out of state.
As far as the accomplishments you listed, things like restorative practices, reduction of waste, and a writing curriculum are not things taking in place in all schools across the county.
Sword of Light says
I’ll give Burbey credit here – he does not appear to be playing politics on this one. He was pretty clear about supporting far left whack-a-doo Jealous in the governor race, but he is analyzing this situation without a political lens, it would seem.
Another HCPS Teacher says
Dear concerned teacher,
I advise you to attend the meetings and learn first hand what has been shared. The first words uttered by Dr Bulson was that positions and not people were being eliminated. This number was achieved via a formula devised to provide equity for staffing. If you examine the data some schools are gaining teachers! The number was sought that would balance the annual average number of retirees and vacated positions – thus ensuring no one (or very few) would actually be out of a job. Of course if we experience 100 retirees and vacated positions instead of the average 200, then yes, bad news would be delivered. And these are not exclusively classroom cuts, but also central office. Avoid the fear mongering, doomsday scenarios being uninformed earns. If the false narrative is pushed and 500 people end up leaving… then expect a recruiting drive!
Ryan Burbey says
FYI-Had Ben Jealous been elected, we would not have this issue because state funding ready would have guaranteed to increase substantially. He would not be trying to divert public funds to private schools or to fund charters or to build capital projects like Gov. Hogan is doing. Folks should really ask themselves what has Hogan done for Harford?
Ryan Burbey says
Concerned Teacher,
I have every right to say whatever I choose. I represent no one but myself. Further, folks can be afraid that the sky is falling but that does not mean it is. Mostly folks are upset that they will have to move schools to one which they find less favorable. Worry less. Prepare more.
MrReason says
FYI-Had Ben Jealous been elected, we would be having far bigger problems than school funding.
Fixed it for you, Burbs.
True Harford Republican says
Concerned teacher , I am sorry and I hope you don’t lose your job. I agree with everything you said. They have not been given any guarantees.
As for you Burbey, you do sound like a politician. You did this and you did that. That’s what all the politicians say all the time and they really do nothing but give speeches. As for salaries, my wife is a 30 plus year teacher and the so called raises you talk about have not amounted to shit. You just took their money and did NOTHING. Don’t flatter yourself pal.
Another HCPS Teacher says
Dear THR,
Ryan Burbey can defend himself here, but I cannot honestly sit and allow your comments to go unchallenged. I expect more from a Republican.
Please define ‘nothing’. And this would include recovering lost steps due to the shell game played for years. And it would include healthcare – second to none, the one perk of this job. The recovery of lost steps and health care has been hard fought and won.
Ryan and I share more common ancestors than political opinions (and I don’t know his family), but he – despite his political leanings – is honest and pragmatic in his defense of teachers, adherence to written agreements, and otherwise working for his colleagues. He doesn’t need flattery.
Ryan Burbey says
Friend,
Your wife got a 2% COLA each year for the past 3 yrs. Her pay is at least 8% higher than it was when I took office. I am not longer HCEA President but I am very proud of my work on behalf of teachers and kids.
No one gets any guarantees. HCPS is finally setting metrics which will make the budget sustainable. It may mean from time to time folks have to move schools. Every other school system in MD does this.
I wish you no ill will. I hope your wife continues to enjoy teaching and ultimately her retirement.
Union democrat says
So is that why many teachers left HCEA because of your incompetent and do nothing as a leader. Oh let’s not forget about being barred from school system properties due to your ineptitude.
Real union leaders fight for their members something you forgot or wasn’t capable of doing.
Ryan Burbey says
HCEA membership grew during my tenure. You probably have me confused with my predecessor. As to being barred. I was erroneously accused of cursing at an after care worker. As a result of their vitriolic and illegal behavior, HCPS was forced to post union notices in every school. It was a landmark decision. You can read it here if you like.https://laborboards.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2016/04/1518_001.pdf
LOL says
It’s pretty funny though, regardless what really happened the “stupid bitch” is still a stupid bitch no matter which way this got resolved in the end. LOL
correction says
@Union democrat. That is not true. Burbey was vindicated by a State investigation which trashed the conduct of Canavan and her administration. The school system is fortunate that he didn’t sue because he certainly had a good case.
Laughable says
Your wife got 8% in three years, that is far more than the average Harford County citizen got in salary increases who pay her salary. We would prefer if you just kept your mouth shut and said thank you to the citizens of Harford County who don’t get to enjoy summers off, have to work in cold, snow, and extreme heat, don’t get off for every holiday, receive very generous health benefits and receive a pension after just 20 years of service. No citizens in the private sector get anywhere close to these perks and yet you all still bitch you don’t make enough.
Ryan Burbey says
It was 8% over 6 years. Teachers do not have summers off and unfortunately we do often work in the cold or heat.
Just sayin says
Didn’t you just close for a non-snow, snow day.
Guess teachers couldn’t risk slipping on nothing.
Harcoparent says
Yes, snow days are done for teachers. They in no way take into consideration the safety of students. You’d probably be the first one to sue if your child’s bus slid into another vehicle. You should think before you type.
Curious says
Do you think they’ll start drug testing applicants if they get more funding?
Curiosity says
Out of the few thousand teachers employed with HCPS, how many do we think smoke weed in their private life?
bscrazy says
Ryan I have to disagree Glassman probably averaged giving the school system less a 2% increase every year. If you think that is acceptable then you should have never been hcea president. Instead of grandstanding in front of the board you should have been camped out in Glassman’s office. Your comments on here defending has caused me to lose any respect I have for you. Both Craig and Glassman have done nothing buy disrespect the field education by the way they funded it.
True Harford Republican says
Amen bscrazy. Don’t mind Burbey, he is just trying to justify his and all the politicians accomplishments and worth. Truth is we don’t need any of them. Do nothings. Waste all our hard earned money and as Burbey would tell you those great cola raises. My wife works way harder than me during the day and at night and I make more than her. Those raises ain’t crap compared to what they have to put up with due to a WEAK UNION.
Ryan Burbey says
The union is not weak. However, it’s strengthen is reliant on members. Teachers work very hard. I am one too. We had a candidate that was going to increase average teacher pay to $90,000/yr. Folks did not elect him. I don’t need to justify anything. I am proud of what we accomplished.
Ryan Burbey says
Craig did nothing. Much of the issues go back to his admin. Glassman has given over $20 million in 4 years. Each year it was increased. The lion’s share of the new money went to education. Did we want more, yes. Did Glassman dedicate the funds to instructional salaries which ensure that our contract was honored, yes. It is all about compromise. Had these cuts been instituted 4 years ago when we lost over 300 teachers, we would not be dealing with this now.