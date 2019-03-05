Kelsey Scott Named Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2019

From The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit, all-volunteer group that produces the parade, fireworks and all other events in the Town of Bel Air each July 4, announces that Kelsey Scott has been named Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2019.

The title holder, the 10th consecutive, is familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air” and serves as official hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She will also help promote the event in the weeks leading up to the event, including making appearances before the Town of Bel Air Commissioners and the Harford County Council.

Scott, a native of New Jersey, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Carnegie Mellon University. She is a Deputy Program Manager for Cyber Security at Northrop Grumman in Anne Arundel County, where she helps defend military aircraft from hostile hacking. Ms. Scott oversees day-to-day operations of a team of 17 developers and engineers.

Kelsey Scott also volunteers with the Maryland Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity, and is the Troop Leader of Daisy Girl Scout Troop 0005, part of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland Council. Under her leadership, troop members (5- and 6-year old girls) have this year earned all three cyber security badges and are working on robotics, mechanical engineering, space explorer, and eco-explorer badges. Later this spring, Scott is serving as a volunteer scholarship application reader for both the Society of Women Engineers and the Alpha Phi Foundation, which supports the advancement of women through grants in cases of need, women’s leadership training grants and scholarships, and which focuses on improving women’s heart health through research grants and education.

Scott comes from a family with strong military roots; she is the grand-daughter, cousin, daughter and sister of members of the U.S. Army, and her love for math and science led her to a career in national defense. In her words, “I want to help ensure that the men and women on the front lines are able to safely protect our freedoms, so we can all enjoy them for generations to come.”

She has exceptional communication skills, and is an accomplished dancer. Her personal platform, in addition to supporting the Children’s Miracle Network, is Supporting Veterans’ Return to Civilian Life.

“We were very moved by Kelsey Scott’s understanding of the needs of the returning veteran, something that resonates here in Bel Air and in Harford County as a whole,” said Michael Blum, Parade Chairman and Chair of the Miss Bel Air Selection process.

Don Stewart, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, agrees, stating that “Kelsey Scott is a highly-educated, extremely competent young engineer, devoting herself to the service of her country. Although she is not from Harford County, she is adopting Bel Air as her new ‘home town.’ ”

Events on Independence Day in Bel Air include the flag-raising at 6:45 am in front of Bel Air High School, the traditional Pancake Breakfast, the various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest! Finally, Miss Bel Air 2019 will lead the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm.

Prior to July 4, Miss Bel Air, representing Bel Air and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, will compete for the title of Miss Maryland in June 2019, a part of the Miss America Pageant process. In the pageant, Kelsey will use her dancing skills to perform an interpretive dance showing the needs and challenges of the returning veteran.

After July 4, Miss Bel Air may also appear in official or charitable events throughout the remainder of the calendar year, including the annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade.

For more information about the 4th of July celebrations in the Town of Bel Air, Maryland, please visit http://belairjuly4.org.