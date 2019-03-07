Detectives Investigate Stabbing at Abingdon Bar

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is recovering and detectives are investigating, following a stabbing in Abingdon early Thursday morning.

On March 7, 2019, at approximately 2:11 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bushmill Tavern in the 4000 block of Philadelphia Road in Abingdon for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies were informed an adult male had been stabbed in the upper body.

The victim was transported by medics with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was treated for minor non-life –threatening injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates the victim and other unknown individuals got into a verbal altercation in the Bushmill Tavern, that continued outside and became physical. At least one suspect was involved and fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5436. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477