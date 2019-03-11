[UPDATED] 7-Yr-Old Joppa Boy, 65-Yr-Old Forest Hill Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Bel Air

[UPDATED]

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in which two people died this morning in Harford County.

At approximately 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to southbound Maryland Route 24 at Ring Factory Road on a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, traffic was backed up prior to the crash. At the same time, a tractor-trailer, being driven by Carloo Watson, 49, of Brunswick, N.J., was traveling south on Maryland Route 24 when for unknown reasons the driver failed to slow or stop and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop at Ring Factory Road and caught fire, along with two other vehicles that were pinned under the truck. In all, 12 vehicles suffered damage as a result of this crash.

The deceased victims were identified as Tripp Johnson, 7, of Joppa, Maryland and Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill Maryland. Johnson was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Klein was pronounced deceased at the scene. Watson did not require transport to the hospital.

The other victims who were hospitalized were identified as the following:

• Ubaldo Juarez, 54, of Bel Air, Maryland. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

• Sharon Sexton, 57, of Forest Hill, Maryland. She was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

• Megan Fulleylove, 30, of Joppa, Maryland. She was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Maryland State Police were assisted at the scene by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department, Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police CRASH team and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting in the investigation.

Maryland Route 24 was shut down for several hours as a result of this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.