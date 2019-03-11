[UPDATED] 7-Yr-Old Joppa Boy, 65-Yr-Old Forest Hill Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Bel Air

[UPDATED]
From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in which two people died this morning in Harford County.
At approximately 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to southbound Maryland Route 24 at Ring Factory Road on a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, traffic was backed up prior to the crash. At the same time, a tractor-trailer, being driven by Carloo Watson, 49, of Brunswick, N.J., was traveling south on Maryland Route 24 when for unknown reasons the driver failed to slow or stop and crashed into multiple vehicles.
The tractor-trailer came to a stop at Ring Factory Road and caught fire, along with two other vehicles that were pinned under the truck. In all, 12 vehicles suffered damage as a result of this crash.
The deceased victims were identified as Tripp Johnson, 7, of Joppa, Maryland and Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill Maryland. Johnson was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Klein was pronounced deceased at the scene. Watson did not require transport to the hospital.
The other victims who were hospitalized were identified as the following:
• Ubaldo Juarez, 54, of Bel Air, Maryland. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
• Sharon Sexton, 57, of Forest Hill, Maryland. She was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
• Megan Fulleylove, 30, of Joppa, Maryland. She was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Maryland State Police were assisted at the scene by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department, Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police CRASH team and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting in the investigation.
Maryland Route 24 was shut down for several hours as a result of this crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Sad_Day says
Just terrible. May those who knew those affected find peace.
Prayers for the little boy.
Just terrible…
RU Kidding says
Prayers for comfort and support for the families affected by this tragedy. God Bless them.
SMH says
Praying for all involved, but also for all of the First Responders that handled this horrific incident.
? says
Andrew Klein was killed by a Shop Rite Tractor trailer?
The Central Scrutinizer says
Andrew Klein of Kleins Shoprite? Formerly Kleins? This truck would have traveled from Brunswick NJ. That’s only three hours. Heading south he would have been on his return trip. Sad but thats like hitting the lottery for 50 billion in reverse. Beyond freakish.
Robert says
The truck left a ShopRite warehouse facility in Elizabeth, NJ at 1AM on Monday morning. The driver had made stops at 3 stores prior to the accident. He still had 3 stops left.
Pete says
They say there’s no such thing as a perfect coincidence.
Shopoer says
I wonder if that was Andy Klein of ShopRite ?
The Colonel Buzz says
The Colonel is shocked by this accident. Obvious thoughts and prayers for all those affected. I am praying for the little boy and Mr. Klein. The irony of this accident is beyond mystifying. The Klein family members have been strong supporters of the local community. Today’s event is a loss for all of Harford County. God Bless the First Responders who had to deal with this tragedy this morning. They don’t hear from us enough how important they are to all of us. God Bless America.
Harold Steel says
Honestly, why can’t people drive? This crash caused so many backups, including for me. I am so tired of people NOT paying attention and causing traffic jams for everyone else. No sympathy!
Dan says
I’m sorry to hear you were inconvenienced.
You narcissistic fucking asshole.
Wtg says
Congratulations Harold, you have just won the dickbag of the week award.
The Communicator says
Harold,
You are a heartless man. I feel sorry for you.
True Harford Republican says
Harold you are one big pile of shit. No sympathy for people who died. You are a true ASSHOLE in every sense.
LOL says
I love all these posers with their “strong words” towards the commenter Harold Steel.
What are you all going to do about it? I know, absolutely nothing.
Hit “reply” with your profanity laced insult to feel better about yourself. “Tell me how it is.” LOL
Can Spot'em says
Well, LOL, you told all of them. This must elevate your status in the Keyboard Cavalry. I wish I was more like you. You win the internet Legion of Bravery Medal for snappy cynicism while hiding behind a screen.
Show some respect to those suffering loss… run along before you miss your bus.
LOL says
Hiding behind a screen?
Isn’t that what we all are doing, tho?
Would you recommend I use my “real name?” I have no idea what your intentions could/would be.
I certainly don’t want you “googling” my name and figuring out where I reside.
Can Spot'em says
Actually, no, we’re not all doing that. I’ve said nothing to earn retribution for saying anything asinine. I never suggested you use your name… because I don’t, and that would be hypocritical. I suggested you show some respect for the grieving, and then I insulted your juvenile attitude.
LOL says
Go comment on the Harford Fire Blog Facebook for your tots and pears comments.
This is the Dagger, “Local news with an edge.”
LOL says
You should probably reply to all the other folks about showing respect with their profanity laced insults.
I didn’t see you doing that, tho? Nah?
I showed respect somewhere else and now I’m showing disrespect, the same as your juvenile insult as well.
What bus am I going to miss? Clue me in on this.
Fred says
Police need to crack down on these trucks. Always tailgating and over on hours yet nothing done about it.
True Harford Republican says
What does LOL stand for? Loser on Line?