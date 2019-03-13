Glen Cove Road Bridge Reopened in Darlington

From Harford County government:
Glen Cove Road Bridge #155 between Franklin Church Road and Dublin Road (MD Route 440) in Darlington has been reopened to all through traffic. The bridge had been closed since August due to flooding. This is a temporary, one-lane bridge and drivers are urged to use caution when crossing. A permanent two-lane bridge is being planned.
Glen Cove Road Bridge between Franklin Church Road and Love Road is still under construction and remains closed at this time.
Comments
Jim in Hickory says
It took 8 months to get a temporary 1 lane bridge installed? Please tell me this was a contracted job and county employees were not involved.
Josephine Brunner says
This is a poor use of taxpayer dollars. Let it collapse. No one drives there, anyway.