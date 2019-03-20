Sen. Gallion: Fair Milk Labeling Bill Passes in Maryland State Senate

From State Sen. Jason Gallion:

Legislation to create fair labeling for imitation milk products has now passed the Maryland State Senate with strong bipartisan support (36-10). Senator Gallion sponsored SB 922, which would bring truth in labeling to imitation milk products. This legislation aims to have the FDA live up to their own definition of milk which is “Milk is the lacteal secretion, practically free from colostrum, obtained by the complete milking of one or more healthy cows.”

North Carolina passed a similar law in 2018 that would enforce a ban on all products mislabeled as milk, specifically plant beverages. This ban would be contingent on the enacting of similar legislation in 11 of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“As a former dairy farmer, I’m proud to help the struggling Maryland dairy industry that has lost more than 1,000 dairy farms over the past 30 years. I believe that if other states join in this compact it could provide significant relief to our remaining 364 dairy farms,” Senator Gallion said.

If SB 922 passes through the Maryland House of Delegates and is signed into law by the Governor, then only 9 more of the aforementioned states need to join to make plant based imitation milk fairly label their products.