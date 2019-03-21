Bel Air Police Officer Involved in Crash During Traffic Stop

From the Bep Air Police Department:

At approximately 8 pm Wednesday a 17 year veteran with the Bel Air Police Department was involved in a departmental vehicle crash at the intersection of Baltimore Pike (Business Route 1) and Route 24 (Veterans Memorial Highway).

The officer was making a left turn from southbound Route 1 onto southbound Route 24 and was in the process of conducting a traffic stop for a red light violation. The patrol vehicle then collided with another vehicle traveling northbound on Route 1.

The officer was transported to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle (64 year old male, Texas resident) was not injured during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Bel Air Police Department.