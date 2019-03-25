Rep. Harris: “Ridiculous Amount” of Time/Money Wasted on Special Counsel Who Exonerated President

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) made the following statement about the release of findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the 2016 presidential campaign for President Trump:
“The United States government has spent two years, $25 million dollars, and a ridiculous amount of wasted time and energy on a special counsel that has officially exonerated the president from allegations of collusion with the Russian government during his 2016 presidential campaign. According to the Attorney General, there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government, and there was no obstruction of justice. Now it’s time to move on and take care of the things that the American people really care about, like the economy and border security.”
Jim says
Actually it didn’t. Mueller just didn’t form an opinion either way. He certainly didn’t 100% exonerate Trump or any of his unindicted close associates of anything either.
Collusion isn’t a crime anyway. Trump just started using that term non-stop to deflect attention away from all the shady activities his inner circle was involved in. I would’ve been very surprised if there had been some sort of “smoking gun” directly linking Trump to anything overtly illegal and 0 chance of him being impeached, let alone removed from office.
And just because Mueller is done doesn’t mean that the SDNY isn’t going to hand down indictments of him or his family at some point. Since Trump is based in NYC and a lot of what has been alleged occurred there, that’s who probably plays the biggest threat to Trump and his family, especially since they can dig into whatever they want to and aren’t constrained by the Special Counsel rules. Doesn’t mean they will either, of course, but it’s not over. Honestly, Trump’s best hope at avoiding indictment is winning in 2020, which I think he has a decent chance of doing despite what the left wingers think….especially if they nominate some far left socialist who will bankrupt this country.
I do have to say that reading some of the comments on various sites from extreme liberals who for some reason thought Mueller was going to drop a big bombshell are kinda funny…just like reading comments from extreme conservatives who are acting like this means Trump and is associates aren’t dirty and corrupt.
harford county constitutionalist says
4 times a fisa warrant was issued against an american citizen who was never charged with a crime, that deserves as much media attention as anything. For two years we were told that the trump campaign was working with Putin to win the election, that has been proven false. The Mueller report did exonerate Trump on working with the Russians. What it did not do was exonerate Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Since the predicate crime did not happen, I think it would be a little tough to prove Trump impeded the investigation. Here is a summary by Ben Shapiro not exactly a Trump fan. https://www.dailywire.com/news/45069/5-big-takeaways-mueller-conclusions-exonerating-ben-shapiro
Trump could very well be dirty, but I thought the american justice system was supposed to investigate crimes not people. That is what Stalin used to do. The most important investigation going right now is in utah not new york, maybe it was placed there so that the DC/NY leak machine couldn’t mess it up. https://www.sltrib.com/news/2018/03/29/us-attorney-for-utah-huber-probing-gop-raised-concerns-about-the-fbi-surveilling-trump-aide-ignoring-clinton-uranium-ties/
Hillary says
“I thought the american justice system was supposed to investigate crimes not people”
That’s what I thought too…….
SoulCrusher says
No. What we have just witnessed is that the American Justice System is in itself an act of treason against the United States and that these foreign entities that are making, investigating, prosecuting and persecuting are ALL detrimental to freedom and the American way of life. We have to realize that our government is an enemy of the people and is waging war against us under color of law. It is nothing but mass fraud and treason against us all and we have to realize that this particular incident was brought on by a political party, known as the Democratic Party. At this point, the Democratic Party either need to be reformed or destroyed. This is the reality of it…
SoulCrusher says
I’m sorry, but the Southern District of New York is STILL a Federal agency. They have to follow the same guidelines that the other Federal agencies follow and that is you can NOT indict a sitting President. What is wrong with you guys? The only venue that can go after Trump is the STATE OF NEW YORK and since they are under Constitutional contract, I don’t think they can go after Trump either. That is until he is NOT the President any more, but I think we have also seen that the government doesn’t go after former Presidents as well. If I’m wrong, then we ALL have to wonder why NIXON didn’t do any jail time? It’s plain and simple, we don’t go after current or former Presidents of the US Corporation….
Just the facts says
No where does it say a President can’t be indicted . Sorry
harford county constitutionalist says
You are correct and Mueller did not indict Trump. Since we have the presumption of innocence that means that trump is innocent of the things investigated by the special counsel.
Just the facts says
It wasn’t Muellers job to indict, his job was to present the facts to the AG who then would give it to Congress for their decision. For some unknown reason Barr thinks it was his job to decide. You people really need to take a break from Fox news it’s rotting your brain.
Bob says
Fox News is like medicine — A “small dose” is a good & necessary thing, whereas a “large dose” is sure to turn you deaf & dumb to realty.
Bob says
Let me try again on my last reply to your post:
Fox News is like medicine — A “small dose” is a good & necessary thing, whereas a “large dose” is sure to turn you deaf and dumb to truth and reality.
harford county constitutionalist says
He was the special prosecutor his job was explicitly to indict or not. Fox new was the only network that got the reporting correct. All the other networks predicted indictments for conspiracy.
harford county constitutionalist says
Bob,
I agree you have to get the news from multiple sources, to try and see through the slant from both sides. If I had to pick one it would be Special Report with Bret Baier. He is not fox opinion but rather straight reporting. Reporters like Bret and Catherine Herridge are often lumped in with Hannity and Carlson. There is a big difference between their reporting and opinion commentary.
Bob says
You’re right. I like Bret Baier. My favorite on Fox News is Chris Wallace.
SoulCrusher says
How many times are you going to have to be told that the standing procedure by the DOJ is to NOT indict a sitting President? We have been hearing this for months. Where have you been?
Bob says
“The Mueller Investigation Is Over. Here’s How Much It Actually Cost Taxpayers”
Instead of costing $25M, it looks like the Investigation might break even or maybe turn a profit.
http://money.com/money/5639569/mueller-report-cost-waste-of-money-fines/
SoulCrusher says
The investigation can not break even. If it does, we need to know who profited from it to make it break even or turn a profit? If this is the case, then all monies need to be forfeited to the American taxpayers and returned to them immediately. In my opinion, the media organizations should all be sued and forced to pay dearly in order for nothing like this ever happens again. Make a media organization and specific reporters responsible, to put a major hole in their finances and they will think twice before publishing known false facts again….
Gordon Koerner says
Soul, BUT it did happen before and the last one was also a Republican. When this is all over Trump and his family will hate him for ever becoming president. ps if not in office than after office for crimes committeed in office.
SoulCrusher says
Uh huh, that’s why NIXON spent all that time in jail for the all too real crimes he committed while in office. Current and former Presidents don’t get indicted. That’s just the way it is….
Crazy times says
The Democrats are all twisted because their attempt at slipping President Trump the pickle didn’t work calling it a travesty of justice. The biggest travesty of justice this week is the Smollett case. What does it take to make a case these days against a high profile black man? Is this reparations gone wild? Does anyone think that decisions like this help reduce bias?
MissingReagan says
Total vindication for Trump. What was done to him should never happen again.
It isn’t just that there was no collusion. There never was any evidence of collusion to start with.
The dossier was fake.
The FISA system was blatantly abused. DOJ and FBI peddled this fake conspiracy the whole time.
Time to get to the bottom of how this mess started!
Really says
“There never was any evidence of collusion to start with.”
That is true if you missed….
Trump asking Russia to find the Emails
Flyn caught talking to Russian spys
Jarred forget contact with 100’s of foreign officials
Don Jr taking a meeting with Russia for dirt
Trump lied about Moscow Tower
Don Jr said Russia provides all the money they need
I could go on but you probably think OJ is innocent too don’t you…
jean says
That money certainly could have been used to help many seniors who must decide between medicine, food and utilities each month.
This investigation would have done more for the American people if it had investigated the spiraling costs of health care and how Obama care is failing the average American citizen. Maybe it could have recommended a special government insurance for those with preexisting conditions that covers 100% and not 80% like medicare. Those on medicare that do not qualify for government help for the supplement pay almost as much as those pay that have full coverage by insurance..
LOL says
Jean I’d suggest you read the republican healthcare plan… Oh wait that’s right after 10 years they still don’t have one …. LOL
Proud American says
The ridiculous amount of money that is being spent is on Andy Harris a total waste of tax payers money.
Just the facts says
Andy do us all a favor, this will never end until the full report is released.
RELEASE THE REPORT NOW!
? says
Ok so what we are to believe is a bunch of people who all got caught lying over the last 2 years are totally innocent and you have the report that proves they are totally exonerated but we can’t see it.
Seriously?
Gordon Koerner says
The Republican’s have put a target on Hillary’s back since she was first lady back in the 1990’s and they have over the years spent more $100 million taxpayer dollars on investigation’s aimed at taking Hillary Clinton down.
After only nine months in office, President Trump and family had already spent $147 million on personal travel,
New debt from Republican tax bill: $1,500,000,000,000″ and counting.
Benghazi ‘investigation’: $7,000,000
Yes, Andy Harris you are allowing this to happen and continue to happen each and every day you were and are in congress.
Bob says
I agree. Andy is a real piece of work. I use to live in his district. Last year I went to his town hall meeting in Joppa. The main focus was gun control, specifically the threat that automatic/semi-automatic military-style weapons present in regards to school safety. I had the opportunity to question him directly and elicit his views on guns. He even tried to reassure me that the President was on top of things in Washington because he had ‘quality advisers’ like “Stephen Miller” You can imagine that conversation didn’t go very well.
ForestHillResident says
I am so glad to know that Trump isn’t the Manchurian Candidate.
I am not convinced Trump isn’t a crook.
I am certain that Trump is taking this country down the wrong path.
I do hope the Supreme Court strikes down gerrymandering in Maryland so that we have a more considerate representative than this clown Andy Harris.
? says
You are glad because his appointed AG told you from a report that totally says he didn’t do it but they can’t show you. Have you lost your mind?
harford county constitutionalist says
Do you think Mueller would stand by and let Barr Lie about the contents of the report?
? says
Sadly he would be forced to, it’s the law.
harford county constitutionalist says
According to bulwark he can release a statement, Can you point to the law preventing him from speaking out?
https://thebulwark.com/should-mueller-speak-out-about-barr/
harford county constitutionalist says
Rosenstein was appointed by Eric Holder to prosecute the Vice Chair of the JCOS, signed the 4th fisa warrant to spy on Carter, the letter recommending the firing of Comey, appointed the special prosecutor, wrote the expanded scope memo, and agreed with Barr on the summary of the Mueller report. So in order to believe that Barr lied in the report you would also have to believe that Rosenstein set this whole thing up only to let Trump off. Of course the other answer is Trump is not a traitor, and Robert Mueller confirmed that.
dale says
Trump always has and always will be all about himself. He basically only stays at his resorts. Why? Big money being made while he is in office. I am not a fan, not because he is a republican I think he is a bad guy.
In his time at office I personally have seen no benefits. They say the economy is great I wouldn’t know. I do know this I got a much smaller tax return this year. My paycheck is no greater.
I don’t like how he treats people, and the lies just have to stop.
We need 2 things in our political system. First get the money out, and second term limits. For all of those who defend the 2nd amendment you have to realize the same founding fathers didn’t plan on career politicians.
harford county constitutionalist says
Trump isn’t a career politician.
Harford Republican says
No shit he isn’t career., he’s trying to run the country like he ran his business and he was a complete failure at that. Jesus they wont even let him or his family run a charity, how bad a person must you be to have that sort of legal action against you?
Bob says
Dale, I agree with your two suggestions. “Term limits” are a realistic possibility; however, I just don’t know if our country has the will to “get the money out’ of politics. The latter could probably happen only if we decide to go the Public Financing” route.
Joel says
Harford county constitutionalist, I love you.
harford county constitutionalist says
I love facts. 🙂
Bob says
“Mueller is done. Trump’s legal woes aren’t.”
https://www.vox.com/2019/3/20/18241825/trump-investigations-sdny-inauguration-state-congress
Even though Mueller is finished, it looks like our President will be in court for “many, many” years after he leaves office in Jan 2021.
“You reap what you sow”!
harford county constitutionalist says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeff-sessions-quietly-appointed-a-prosecutor-to-probe-potus-foes-that-could-be-an-unprecedented-disaster
Bob,
I think there is a grand jury in utah, outside the washington leak machine, that agrees with you about reaping what you sow.
Bob says
From what I have been able to find out about Utah Attorney Huber, it seems he doesn’t have much of an eye for detail and keeps “losing” things. This leads me to conclude that his investigation probably won’t amount to much.
The fact that Huber was appointed to the bench by President Obama in 2015, shows me that even someone as smart & intelligent as Obama can make a mistake.
Remember, you can’t expect to reap a crop if you “lose” the seed. GO CAPS!