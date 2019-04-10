Detectives Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.

At approximately 7:52 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Waltman Road assisting with an unrelated call for service, when they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from a nearby location.

Deputies immediately responded to the area and began canvassing, looking for a victim or crime scene.

At 8:05 p.m., deputies were informed an unknown individual was being transported to Franklin Square Hospital, in a private vehicle, for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the hospital and, upon arrival, were informed the victim had been identified as Amir Turner, 18, of Edgewood, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Following treatment at the hospital, Turner was transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for continued treatment of his injuries. At this time, his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

At this time, it is believed Turner was walking in the area of Harford Square Drive and O Court, when for unknown reasons a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. Detectives returned to the area Tuesday to continue canvassing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477