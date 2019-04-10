Reservation System Implemented to Manage Crowds at Kilgore Falls

From the Maryland Park Service:
Are you planning to visit Kilgore Falls at the Falling Branch area of Rocks State Park in Harford County this summer?
Starting June 29, reservations and a free parking permit will be required for summer weekends and holidays to properly manage traffic at this popular site. So, what perks come with this new reservation system?
-A guaranteed parking spot…no more driving in circles for hours.
-Visitors who have traveled a long distance to Falling Branch are guaranteed entrance.
-A less-crowded, more enjoyable experience for everyone!
We will begin accepting reservations on June 24. Call 410-557-7994 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – noon.
Comments
Truthbetold says
You have to call to make a reservation? Come on people get into the 20th century.
RUKidding says
So much for that impromptu visit with the family!
Just A Local says
Not sure if this is a viable solution but the crowds need to be managed some way. There should also be hefty fines for littering. The park is being ruined with trash and water is polluted with human waste. It is just unreal. Such a beautiful spot for nature lovers, well used to be. Sad.