Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash on I-95 near Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last night in Harford County.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were dispatched to the scene of a pedestrian struck on southbound I-95 near the 77.0 mile marker, Route 24 in Harford County. According to a preliminary investigation, a driver was traveling southbound on I-95 when he struck the pedestrian in lane #1, the fast lane.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police on the scene located a disabled vehicle north of the crash scene, which was found to be registered to the victim.

Because of the crash, southbound I-95 was shut down for approximately four hours. The Crash Team responded to the scene and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.