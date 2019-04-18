Two Charged in Connection with Murder in Downtown Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.

Upon arrival, Officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Detectives. Havre de Grace Detectives responded to the location and took over the investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the victim, identified as Jeffrey Mark Coudon died from his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma. On Thursday, November 15, 2018, Mr. Coudon was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland. An autopsy performed by the OCME determined Mr. Coudon’s death to be a homicide.

On Tuesday April 16, 2019, Havre de Grace Detectives arrested Robert Lee Zeman 3rd (4/86) with Accessory to Murder at the Havre de Grace Police Department.

On April 18, 2019 Havre de Grace Detectives served a warrant on Joseph Daniel Parrish (11/1991) for Murder in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder, Retaliate Against a Witness, Handgun on Person, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Destroying Evidence, Theft under $1,500, Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion he is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.