Rally Planned to Urge Harford County Officials to Increase Education Funding

A diverse coalition of education advocates will gather on May 9, 2019 to kick off a campaign to urge the elected officials of Harford County to prioritize education in Harford County and increase funding. A rally will take place before the County Council Budget Hearing at 7 pm.
Who: Speakers include Chrystie Crawford-Smick, Harford County teacher and Harford County Education Association President; Joe Voskhul, Former Principal of Bel Air High School and President of the Harford County Board of Education; Dr. Stacey Garringer, Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Harford County; and Joshua Oltarzewski, Harford Technical High School Senior
When: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Where: Activists will begin at 5:30 from 102 S. Hickory Avenue and the rally will conclude at Harford County Council Chambers 212 S. Bond Street, Bel Air, MD. The speaking program will begin at 5:50 pm
Background: Harford County Public Schools ranks 24th out of 24 counties in the State of Maryland in terms of per pupil funding. The systematic underfunding of Harford County Public Schools is going to have a lasting impact on our community. Each year since 2011 Harford County Public Schools has been forced to cuts positions each year. This year is no different. 153 classroom teachers, 26 school based administrators and numerous other central office positions have been eliminated for the 19-20 school year. Harford County students will have many less opportunities and larger class sizes next year unless this changes. Additional funding can be used to restore some of these positions and advocates will call for additional funding at the event in order to do so.
Sad but true says
Welcome to reublican run Harford county where the council votes to give themselves a raise but there is no money for the actual taxpayers.
MOLLY says
You’re a partisan hack.
LOL says
Every teacher should just call out sick.
Go to patient first, get a doctor’s note and hand it in.
It’s not like they’re going to fire you.
harford county constitutionalist says
It is important to understand the school funding mechanism before writing that Harford is doing something wrong. As far as what Harford County locally spends per student they are middle of the pack and a little below average. Baltimore city spends the third most per student, but most of that money comes from state. The state per pupil spending in Baltimore City is almost twice that of Harford County. I don’t think anyone wants to move their kid to a city school due to higher funding.
https://conduitstreet.mdcounties.org/2018/02/21/chart-compares-school-funding-per-student-county-by-county/
Harford County Citizen says
Now the elections are over and the votes are bought and paid for the music changes. Don’t worry folks the politicians will be promising you the world again in no time flat and you will forget how they screwed you in the off years. This county is really full of uninformed idiots.
Sword of Light says
I dunno. Is there any blame to lay at the feet of the Canavan administration here?
? says
Because blaming someone who is out of office, you think that will change today and tomorrows situation how?
HarCoEdumacated says
I love how an article about education says “many less opportunities” when it should be “many fewer opportunities.” Oh, the irony of it all!
Those that can't.... says
Or this gem “Each year since 2011 Harford County Public Schools has been forced to cuts positions each year.” Somebody wrote it and somebody reviewed it and yet, there it is.
Forever Amber says
If we don’t stand up and fight for what’s right, the only change will be for the worst. If you can’t be there, write to Glassman, et al, and let then know what you think about the “new and improved” proposed HCPS.
If we, the people who are paying for it, don’t make a stand now, how can we expect our children to stand and deliver when it’s their turn? If it’s not for our kids, then we are just wasting our time. Cheaping out on education is false economics at its worst.
harford county constitutionalist says
Shouldn’t we be writing Hogan and our representatives to the state in order to create a fairer distribution of state education dollars? If Harford County just got the average amount spent by the state per student, our spending per student would go up $1000 or about 13.5%. I don’t know about everyone else, but my state tax bill is enormous and it seems that my state tax dollars are not coming back to my county. I’m not too mad at the local government they fund education ranked 13th out of 24 Counties. I think Baltimore City needs to give up some of those state dollars so that we get a more equitable distribution of funding per student.
Karen says
Please share with us what happens when all counties below average are given the “average” amount…..
You should think prior to saying stupid shit.
harford county constitutionalist says
Vulgarity is no substitute for wit. If we gave each student the same amount then it would be an equitable distribution. Why should a well run locality have to subsidize a poorly run locality where the mayors do things like steal gift cards and funnel money to themselves via crony book deals. My point is simple don’t complain about local funding, when we are not getting a fair shake from the state funding. We already pay the high state income tax for education. Why would I want to raise my property taxes when we should be getting more return from the state? Demand better of your representatives, don’t tax yourself more because the state is taking advantage you.
Karen says
Point is there are 9 counties that fall below Harford county with Wicomico and Caroline both coming it per student at $4000 less, so where does the money come from? Why are Wicomicos numbers so good yet they are almost dead last in state funding?
You should stop while you are behind.
harford county constitutionalist says
Wicomicos state funding is $10,591 per student and local funding is $2,925 per student. They are near the top in state funding. You are dead wrong.
Karen says
You are right I meant Worchester. Care to comment?
Sarah says
Because Worcester is the wealthiest county in Maryland relative to student enrollment at $1,197,214 per pupil (using the state’s definition of wealth which considers income and value of assessed property). Harford is below average for wealth at $511,772 per pupil compared to the statewide average of $558,979.
Harford County Taxpayer says
The real issue here is why can’t Harford County Board of Education (HCBE) , make its resources fit its budget. Give raises based on your resources vs promising teachers raises that are beyond its scope of resources available . This forces out new teachers so experienced teachers receive raises that are in excess of the amount the Harford Co employees receive.
HCBE is in this situation because it has increased salaries at 2 to 3 times the funding that was allocated to county employees. All the money annually goes to teacher and staff salaries , there have been no increases to classroom support for years. They sit on a 1.7 million fund to pay for unused sick time when they retire which is also reported to the state for their pension, double dipping. The legislative auditors have written them up for it in 2012 to discontinue the practice
They are the only county with this practice, Be fiscally responsible and stop whining to the public that you are underfunded. Neweachers now make more than most kids graduating from college for their first job
Really??? says
I assume that you mean ‘Neweachers’ are ‘New Teachers.’
If we assume college grads are only getting entry level jobs in retail, fast-food, or restaurants, then yes, new teachers will make more than those service jobs.
However, there has been a fair amount of research showing that teachers do NOT make more than their peers in the same area that they teach:
http://time.com/4125729/teacher-pay-global-study/
https://www.epi.org/publication/teacher-pay-gap-2018/
http://money.com/money/5386457/this-chart-shows-how-much-money-college-grads-are-giving-up-by-working-as-teachers/
Just to list a few.
If you want quality education for the youth, you need to be willing to pony up the money to hire quality teachers. If you want to attract quality teachers, and keep them, then you need to offer a salary that is attractive to the best and the brightest from college. That isn’t going to happen when you have boards of education and county councils under-fund budgets for years.
You get what you pay for.
Sam Adams says
John Quincey Adams was fluent in nine languages. The average public school student of today is barely fluent in one.
Terry Weiner says
This process just sickens me. Not only will it affect the children in this county but teachers will look elsewhere to work, whether it’s in the education field or something else. It’s time that the Harford County bigwigs start acting responsibly. Maybe if they get rid of some of the layers in government, there would be more funds for the students.
LOL says
Yeah the pay sucks, but in the end you can only help yourself.
The greatest thing about working in local government is you can become the biggest asshole employee to he around and never get fired.
LOL says
Literally, you could become the most hated employee in HCPS and you will work there as long as your job position does not lose funding, which is what this article is about.
It’s a great gig, albeit low pay.
Duh says
And this ends todays lesson in employment law. If you are doing your job and your coworkers hate you for it, they won’t fire you.
Tomato Eater says
And that’s a good point. If you’re working for HCPS, how can you get fired besides obvious funding cuts/no money for your job position or someone with criminal charges/conviction?
What type of performance rating system is there? Or is there none? As in, how does the “boss” rate the teachers or does it not work like that? You get paid $45,000 and the other person gets paid $45,000 regardless of what either do. Obviously there are some pay increase gimmicks like “coaching” but?
I guess the “trouble makers” just get transferred around, rather than fired like they would in a non Government job?
What type of disciplinary actions are there? And how far do they reach? As in, you’re late everyday. Is it “bluffed” you’re going to face “serious consequences” it seeks like they are desperate for recruitment so I can’t imagine that would be the case.
Enlighten? Thank you.
It's Complicated says
Apparently some people believe if you fail the popularity contest you should be let go.
Their hear says
I don’t think its a matter of believing or not.
Personal bias leads to employment turnover everyday in a non government job.
HCPS Teacher says
Just because you are unaware of the teacher evaluation and rating system doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. There is a clearly defined procedure for yearly evaluation and a step-by-step list of consequences for poorly performing teachers. These steps end with teacher termination. This system applies to all tenured and non-tenured teachers, however non-tenured teachers don’t get the benefit of the intermediary steps between a poor evaluation and termination.
Not a teacher says
A government worker evaluating another government worker..
Interesting.
I bet it’s totally legit, no shenanigans and straight forward.
Amirite? LOL
Terry Weiner says
I worked for a municipality in Michigan and found that to be true. However, in the healthcare field, the pace was fast and if you couldn’t keep up, it was a matter of time before you were let go.
same old song says
Here is the way it works. They myth bad teachers can’t be fired, this is just not true. A non-tenured teacher is observed by administration 4 times a year. If those don’t go well they can be let go, or they can also not receive tenure. It takes 4 years for a teacher to be eligible for tenure. Once tenured the number of observations drop. But a tenured teacher can be fired. It just doesn’t happen very often. Of course if a teacher does something like hit a kid, or steal they can be fired on the spot. Teacher contracts are year to year.
As for funding, the state funding system is based off of how wealthy the county is. The wealthier the county the less state funding. Depending upon where you look Harford county ranks somewhere between 4th and 7th in the state, but the county funds at one of the lowest levels. This is where the problem is.
The public doesn’t see it, but the climate in the schools is really bad. The schools will be open and the teachers will teach. Most are now happy with just doing enough to maintain a satisfactory rating. Few are doing the extras or the job it takes to achieve the highly effective rating.
harford county constitutionalist says
I disagree that they fund at one of the lowest levels. They are 13th out of 24, see my post above for a link to 2018 school funding.
Why should students in different districts receive different funding levels? Just by giving every student the same amount. You are giving the poorer communities more funding than they could afford since the average amount per student is raised by the affluent areas , but not penalizing the affluent areas for being well off. Funding differences of over 100% is absurd.
LMAO says
That’s awesome you believe it should be the same across the counties. I suppose you would also be ok with section 8 housing next door to your home
harford county constitutionalist says
Yes I do believe each student in Maryland deserves the same state funding level. I really don’t feel this is a crazy standard. Also harford county does have section 8 housing.
Sara says
A word problem:
contributions from both the state and the county to HCPS have increased substantial for the proposed budget (many millions of dollars)
+
cut in positions within the school system
=
massive salary increases for educators
HCPS has received enough additional funding to give teachers approximately an 8% salary increase; however, the board has not released this information. Why has HCPS not provided this update to teachers? Because they want the county/state government to take the blame for their mismanagement of funds.
Teachers: You will be getting a pay increase; that increase could be very substantial…it just depends on what the board decides to do with the extra millions and millions of dollars they received this year. Your march yesterday was impactful but misdirected. If anything, you should be marching to the school board and asking them why they are stringing you along and why are they not giving the updated information that they have.
Forever Amber says
The county is playing fast and loose with HCPS funding, probably hoping to justify a property tax rate increase in the near future.
Since the role of the educational system is to prepare young people for their role as citizens in the U. S. of A., that should be the priority of any school district. The money for education should come at the top of the budget, not somewhere between the middle and bottom of priorities.
I know there is enough fat in the current budget that this supposedly necessary cut in funding for the schools is not actually necessary. If cuts are necessary, let them occur with some other program that is not so fundamental important to the future of the next generation. The current budget is over 900 pages of jargon and unexplained numbers. Who knows what pork lurks within its depths?