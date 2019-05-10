Man Suffers Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Silverside Road in Edgewood for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located a single adult male victim in the nearby 500 block of Arum Court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the investigation, and deputies with the Forensic Services Unit have responded to process the scene for evidence.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.