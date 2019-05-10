Man Suffers Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Silverside Road in Edgewood for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located a single adult male victim in the nearby 500 block of Arum Court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the investigation, and deputies with the Forensic Services Unit have responded to process the scene for evidence.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.
Comments
Chicken Plucker says
Edgewood is off the hook. The hero Jeff Gahler will Save Edgewood
Amazed says
You need to seek help. Really, if that is your reaction, you have some kind of disorder. Get some help.
MHGA (Make Harford Great Again) says
Another triggered liberal.
You’re momma says
I hope he doesn’t.
Truth Be Told says
More violence in Harford County…..To be expected…The systems are overwhelmed with trivial bullshit because the leadership in the HCSO, SAO, and Courts refuse to reform their policies. Meanwhile real crime can not be dealt with because they are too busy dealing with trivial nonsense so that they look like they are doing something. What a mess.
Please Enlighten says
An example, just one, of a policy change that is needed in the HCSO or SAO? Can you be specific of is just general crap throwing all you can manage?
Truth Be Told says
HCSO has a real problem with what is defined as community policing. Unfortunately this is not unique to their department, but gone are the days when one could trust the police to get things right and not just charge people because that’s easier than doing a real investigation. Likewise the Commissioner System is ripe for abuse. Citizens should not be able to walk in and make a claim with out real police involvement and investigation. When they make false claims charges should be immediately brought against those that decide to abuse the process by the SAO and Commissioner. The whole system lacks accountability and in some ways is perverse. There are specifics so what do you have to say now?
Please Enlighten says
Very general in your crying. You would like to take away the ability of citizens to pursue charges without the police. Anyone say police state? You make general reference to community policing at the HCSO, an area where most would say they excel. Is it the community events, kid print, crime prevention surveys, heroin awareness, active shooter training, school programs, summer programs, neighborhood watch program or one of the other many things that they do that is failing. That is what specifics look like.
Gordon Koerner says
There is a sickness in Harford County and it seems to start right here with the sick comments.