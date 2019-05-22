Police Investigating School Bus Crash in Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured two people this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded on a report of a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle in the area of southbound Rock Spring Road (Route 924) and Moores Mill Road in Bel Air, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of school bus, identified as Henry Woods, 73, of Bel Air, Maryland, attempted to make a left turn onto Moores Mill Road, which was partially closed due to construction. The bus then crashed head-on into the other passenger vehicle.

Woods was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Woods is being cited for failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle. The other driver, Dorothy Hagan, 76, of Bel Air, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

There were four students and an adult aide also on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured. Harford County Public Schools provided an alternate bus to transport them to school.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. Bel Air Police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.