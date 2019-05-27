Aumar Village in Fallston, Crossroads at Hickory, Twin Stream Estates in Pylesville, Auto Repair in Rock Spring on DAC Agenda

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9am

Meeting Place: 212 S. Bond Street- County Council Chambers

1.Twin Stream Estates – Lots 1-8

Located on the south side of Pylesville Road (Route 165); east side of Grier Nursery Road. Tax Map 10; Parcel 294; Lots 1-6. Fifth Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P161-2019 Reconfigure lots 1 – 6 and create lots 7 & 8/75.998 acres/AG.

Received 04-19-2019 Heaps Farm LLC/Thompson & Associates, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2.Rosso Service – Exotic & Luzury Car Specialists

Located on the east side of Rock Spring Road (Route 24); south side of Newport Drive; Tax Map 40; Parcel 348; Lot 4. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S190-2019 Construct 10,000 sf bldg. for motor vehicle repair/0.967 acres/CI.

Received 05-02-2019 Ahmad & Judith Parvizian/State Line Engineering, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3.Aumar Village Residential – Concept

Located between Bel Air Road (Route 1) & Harford Road (Route 147); west side of Mountain Road (Route 152). Tax Map 55; Parcel 761; Lots 48 & 49. Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Eric.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. C194-2019 Create 26 single family lots & 60 townhouse lots/35.22 acres/B3 & R2.

Received 05-08-2019 Aumar Village, LLC/CNA/EN Engineering, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

4.Crossroads At Hickory – Lots 3-7 – Concept

Located on the north side of Hickory Bypass (Route 1); east of Ady Road (Route 543). Tax Map 41; Parcel 9; Lots 3 – 7. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. C196-2019 Construct 184 Mid-Rise Apartments./9.81 acres/B3.

Received 05-08-2019 Hickory – Bel Air LLC/Peak Acquisition, LLC/Frederick Ward.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN