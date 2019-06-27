Glassman Certifies Budgeted Increase Qualifies Schools for State Kirwan Grant; Teacher Salaries to Rise 5% Effective July 1

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman today signed documentation certifying that the county’s FY 2020 budget provides Harford County Public Schools with $10.7 million to raise teacher salaries, an amount that qualifies the school system to receive an additional state “Kirwan” grant. The certification is required under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. As a result of the increased county funds, supplemented by the grant, all HCPS classroom teachers will receive an average salary increase of 5% at the start of the upcoming school year. Without a sufficient increase in the county budget, HCPS would have been ineligible for the grant. County funding for school system operations totals more than $256 million for FY 2020.
Teacher salaries are negotiated between the school board and HCEA, the teachers’ bargaining unit. According to their negotiated salary schedules, effective July 1, 2019, salary increases for all classroom teachers will range between 4.43% and 5.53%, depending on their location on the pay scale. Increases for 11-month school psychologists will reach as high as 11.15%. Per an agreement between County Executive Glassman and the schools’ superintendent, $650,000 of county funding will support school psychologists and mental wellness in HCPS. All other HCPS employees will also receive salary increases ranging from 2.5% to 7.5%, depending on their bargaining unit and other factors.
County Executive Glassman has directed funding to raise teacher salaries in each of the five years of his administration. By May 2020, all HCPS employees, including teachers, will be caught up on multiple salary step increases they missed prior to the Glassman administration. Employees who are owed final make-up steps will receive these additional increases in April and May of the upcoming school year.
Comments
. says
WOW how generous of Barry 5% with all that extra cash every week those teachers can go see a movie. What was the county counsels raise again? Oh yea 20%
Daddy Rabbit says
Inasmuch as the public school industry has so completely failed in its primary mission of teaching children the basics of survival in our society, this raise and all support to the system is misplaced.
Bob says
A completely uninformed comment.
Daddy Rabbit says
Of course, Bob. When you disagree with a statement denigrate the person Our education industry has failed. Our graduates rank so far below the rest of the western world in knowledge and ability that we should be classed as a third world country. Our teachers are taught by left wing hacks and we expect them to be able to honestly help our youth. JOKE!
Rjbaskins says
Daddy Rabbits, you know these morons will not believe you. They will only be happy until their taxes are raised and then they will bitch about that. I always said that the government is deliberately dumbing down the people so they will be more dependent on the government.
Mike Callahan says
What good are Republicans in Harford County?
SoulCrusher says
Actually Mike, Bill made a good argument for “What good are Democrats, anywhere”?
Mike Callahan says
What good are Republican Fascist Presidents?
After giving away tax breaks to his rich political friends he wants to waste tax money on going to Mars!
Lets just send Trump to the Moon for a vacation and forget to bring him back?
Better yet lets impeach him in the House for collusion and obstruction of justice and then kick his corrupt heart and soul out of office in 2020!