Maryland Court Rules in Harford County’s Favor on Rubble Landfill Case

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced today that the Maryland Court of Special Appeals has ruled in the county’s favor in the long-running legal matter brought by Maryland Reclamation Associates, Inc. (MRA).
The case stemmed from the efforts of MRA in the early 1990s to establish a rubble landfill near a community on Gravel Hill Road outside of Havre de Grace. The county denied a number of MRA’s applications for zoning variances that were required to move the project forward. The corporation appealed the variance denials to the state’s highest court, and in 2010 the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that the county was within the law in denying the zoning variances.
MRA filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court in 2013 claiming that the county’s denials of zoning variances and the enactment of county council legislation had devalued the property. Last year a jury ruled that the county must pay $45.4 million in damages to MRA, despite the fact that the county filed a number of motions to have the lawsuit dismissed. One of those motions was based on the fact that the statute of limitations had run out from the time of a previous ruling to the 2013 filing of MRA’s lawsuit. The Court’s opinion today agreed with that motion, and it has instructed the Circuit Court to vacate last year’s judgement.
Commenting on the opinion, County Executive Glassman stated:
“I am happy that the Court of Special Appeals agreed with us that MRA’s 2013 lawsuit came well past the deadline for making such a filing. I hope that this puts an end to this long-running matter once and for all, and I am pleased not just for the residents of Gravel Hill, but for all Harford County taxpayers.”
Comments
Gordon Koerner says
Okay so the MD court of appeals case go to the country. Will this case go to the Federal Appeals court or will the Supreme Court take it up. Just asking?
SoulCrusher says
No. It’s a local matter involving zoning issues that the Federal government has no authority over.
Just the facts says
Not anymore, it has turned into a matter of legal proceeding, did you read the article?
SoulCrusher says
Are you serious? The Federal Government does not have jurisdiction of the situation and more than likely will not intervene. Motions can be filed and lawsuits can commence, but if you think they will amount to anything other than an attorney getting rich you’ve done bumped your head.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr. Koerner,
Sir, you pose a very interesting question. Mr. Soul Crusher’s answer is partially correct, However, his answer does not account for a very recent U. S; Supreme Court Decision, Knick V Scott Township of PA, (June 2019), regarding a taking by local government, and whether the case could be heard in Federal Court, before hearings in State court.
I have not seen nor read the decision from the Court of Special Appeals, and so cannot make a direct comparison between KNICK and this case. This case will be interesting to watch.
THNX
MALLAMO
SoulCrusher says
You mean the same Supreme Court that just ruled in favor of dual sovereignty and disregarded the double jeopardy clause of the 5th Amendment? That Court is now lost and is nothing but an instrument of treason to the United States. Did you really think putting Justices in that Court that claimed they would follow the Constitution meant they would actually do what they claimed?
Truth Be Told says
Corruption at its best in Haford County……
Gary says
So with this ruling, the courts have made acceptable ex post facto laws.
This is simply unacceptable.
Truth be Told says
You don’t think they didn’t rig this? A jury ruled. I hope they pursue it into Federal Court and show the corruption in this county. The politicians and lawyers find some loophole not to do the right thing. God only knows what this is costing Harford County Taxpayers.
Mike Callahan says
