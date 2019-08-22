Suspects Arrested in Connection to 13 Harford County Burglaries

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have arrested two men in connection to 12 commercial burglaries and one attempted burglary, that occurred throughout the County between July 21 and August 16, 2019.
As a result of a series of commercial burglaries, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office placed an increased focus on checking local businesses, particularly snowball stands and crab shacks, the primary target of the suspects. Through investigation, detectives were able to determine all incidents were connected and involved the same two suspects and suspect vehicle. Additionally, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Investigations Division, and deputies assigned to patrol spent numerous investigative hours attempting to locate and identify suspects connected to the burglaries.
On August 16, 2019, deputies responded to the Blue Crab House in the 3500 block of Ady Road in Street for the report of a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the burglary, but the suspects had already fled the area. A short time later, deputies were able to locate a suspect vehicle and execute a traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, three individuals were in the vehicle. They are identified as Jessica Marie Rudacille, 30, Jonathon Greer, 26, and Matthew Aaron White, 30.
All three were arrested. Rudacille was charged with conspiracy to commit 2nd degree burglary and released on her own recognizance by a District Court Commissioner. Greer and White were charged with numerous counts of 2nd and 4th degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft less than $100, theft $100 to less than $1,500 and theft $1,500 to less than $25,000. They are currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.
All burglaries occurred in the overnight hours between July 21 and August 16. The 13 burglaries were:
July 21 – Dublin Snowball Stand, 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 21 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 21 – Ice Hole Snowballs, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 22 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Street
July 23 – Richard’s Seafood, 2200 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air
July 24 – Winter’s Run Inn, 1900 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa
July 24 – Brooms Bloom Diary, 1700 block of S. Fountain Green Road in Bel Air
July 31 – Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef, 2800 block of Bel Air Road in Fallston
July 31 – Mr. Ed’s Crabs, 3000 block of Churchville Road in Churchville
August 2 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
August 2 – Wargo’s Restaurant, 300 block of E Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill (attempted burglary)
August 2 – Subway, 1100 block Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville
August 16 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Jarrettsville.
Following the arrest of the suspects, Sheriff Gahler remarked “For several weeks, these suspects have preyed on small local businesses in our community. I am proud of our detectives and deputies, as well as our allied law enforcement partners, who worked tirelessly to locate and arrest the suspects responsible for these incidents.”
The investigation into all 13 incidents remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below.
Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted
Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)
Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.
Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477
Comments
True Harford Republican says
More winners.
PO PO says
Looks like the ex HCSO Deputy will have jail cell company to join him after his trial.
Fred Rush says
Great job Harford County Sheriffs !
Harford County Citizen says
Typical Keystone cops of HAHA county. 13 burglaries and not a peep till the perps are caught. If I owned one of the places hit I’d be talking to a lawyer. This could have ended way worse and thank god someone got an alarm to catch these criminals on heir second attempt cause clearly HCSO had no clue after 12 successful heist.
EJK says
I agree with your assessment. 12 successful heists and it sounds like they only happened by the vehicle otherwise this group would still be at it…..
Steve (a different one) says
I hear the HCSO is hiring. It would be great if you take your vast expertise in law enforcement and apply for a job at the HCSO. I will sleep easier knowing you are on the job.
EJK says
Got to love it…..Make an observation and then suddenly wise asses suggest you should be a cop. No how about the COPS stop being incompetent. Citizens should stop making excuses for their incompetence. Now I understand my observation isn’t licking the boots of the cops and standing up for the Thin Blue Line. Sorry that reality and truth bother you.
The HCSO Deputies are bufoons who can barely find their way out of the barracks never mind actually solving real crime. My two cents for whatever that is worth.
Just the facts says
He certainly couldn’t do worse, these 3 criminals take up multiple pages on MJCS. The Sheriffs department knows them well and only because they are a slight bit dumber they got caught. The sheriffs office just posted pictures of criminals they are looking for since June. There is a concerted effort to keep the criminal activity in this county out of the news.
Bob says
Who do you believe is behind this “concerted effort to keep the criminal activity in this county out of the news”?
One thing for sure – the Dagger, which is fixated with crime and mug shots, is not part of that effort.
Duh says
Gee Bob who would benefit from keeping bad news out of the news…..
Bob says
I understand ‘generally’ who would benefit. Assuming there are any, I am interested in the specific groups /organizations, political or otherwise that are part of a “concerted’ effort.
Forever Amber says
Good job, HSCO. Thank you.