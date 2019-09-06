UPDATE: Perryville Police Open Fire at Stolen Vehicle; Suspect Arrested in Virginia

UPDATE: The suspect who drove a stolen vehicle at a police officer attempting to arrest him in Cecil County early today has been arrested in Virginia.

The suspect is identified as William H. Galvin, Jr., 29, of Hughesville, Md. He was arrested at a trailer in Front Royal, Va., shortly after 5:30 p.m. today by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and second degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Galvin was wanted for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle directly at a Perryville Police Department officer at about 2:00 a.m. today, as the officer and other law enforcement personnel were attempting to arrest him following a multi-state pursuit. He will be held in Virginia pending extradition back to Maryland.

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police and allied law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a report of a stolen vehicle who led police on a multi-state pursuit this morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack began pursuing on MD 222 a vehicle reported stolen from Charles County. According to investigators, the initial pursuit began with police in Ocean City, Maryland and continued through Delaware before entering back into Maryland in Cecil County.

As the suspect entered Perryville, Maryland, he began to drive down the CSX railroad tracks. Perryville Police Department officers pursued the suspect down the tracks. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped and turned around and then drove toward the Perryville officers, who were then on foot. At least one Perryville officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect vehicle. It was unknown if the suspect was struck. No one else was injured as a result of the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area by the tracks. A perimeter was set up by troopers from the North East and JFK barracks as well as Perryville police. Members of the Maryland State Police STATE team and K9 Unit also participated in the search effort.

The suspect remains at large and may be armed. Maryland State Police, along with the Perryville Police Department, CSX police and the Delaware State Police are continuing in the search effort. Police throughout the region have been notified.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives will be investigating the shooting by the Perryville police officer per request of their department.