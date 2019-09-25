Maryland Representatives Debate President Trump Impeachment Inquiry

From the Maryland Democratic Party:
Maryland Democratic Party Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress would open a formal impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Donald Trump. Recent reports revealed that Trump withheld $400 million in appropriated military aid to Ukraine shortly before he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in July.
According to news reports, Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone to discuss “corruption” in Ukraine in connection to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son just days after the Ukrainian military aide was withheld. The contents of discussion were so alarming that it prompted a whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community. A complaint that has since– seemingly illegally– been withheld from Congressional Committees.
At present 204 Democrats– including all of Maryland’s congressional Democrats– support an impeachment inquiry. Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris, has yet to take a public position on the matter.
Maryland Democratic Party Chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings expressed dismay at President Trump’s latest display of contempt for American Democracy and the rule of law:
“President Trump’s conduct regarding Ukraine, to which he publicly admitted, are the final straw in what has been an unending stream of moral, ethical, and potentially criminal lapses of judgement.
The American people cannot– and will not– stand idly by as this President destroys our Democracy at the expense of his personal and political benefit. I commend Speaker Pelosi and the Maryland congressional delegation Members that support her impeachment inquiry– for upholding the rule of law and providing the necessary checks and balances to the Executive Branch as the Framers of the Constitution intended.”
From Congressman Andy Harris:
Harris Statement on Trump Transcript and Impeachment Inquiry
WASHINGTON, DC: Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) commented on the White House release of documentation of the phone conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The link to the document is:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf
Rep. Andy Harris made the following statement:
“None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made yesterday are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation. The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion.
In fact, for similar transparency, former Vice President Biden should release the transcripts of his conversations pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor who led an investigation into a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son as an extremely highly paid consultant. Speaker Pelosi should also either stop this partisan impeachment inquiry because of the lack of evidence, or bring it before the full House of Representatives for a vote.”
From U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen:
Van Hollen Announces Support of House Impeachment Inquiry
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement announcing his support for the U.S. House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
“President Trump’s actions are a threat to our democracy. His continued disregard for our Constitution and the democratic norms that guide our nation have caused irreparable harm to our country, our standing in the world, and to the Office of the Presidency. These issues must be fully investigated to the utmost of our abilities. As the White House continues to prevent the House of Representatives from exercising their Constitutionally-mandated oversight role, it has become clear that the tools provided by an impeachment inquiry must be employed. I have not come to this decision lightly — and I regret that the President’s actions require these measures. But the American people deserve the truth and confidence in their government, and I support an impeachment inquiry in order to expose the facts and protect our democracy.”
Comments
capt Obvious says
Andy Harris is an idiot
Bob says
You’re right. Our boy Andy is definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Harford Republican says
The transcript released is an 11 minute conversation, where is the other 19 minutes of the phone call?
This administration is the biggest bunch of idiots ever
Bob says
The President’s inept administration has become Trump’s own worst enemy. Looks like the beginning of the end.
Bob says
Lindsey Graham has taken hypocrisy to a new level. He should be the poster child for Term Limits.
jay says
Pelosi took this step (without a vote) that will surely focus attention on what to this point was the relatively un-publicized shenanigans of Joe Biden in Ukraine. No-one with a shred of common sense expects this phone call to result in Trumps removal from office, it just isn’t going to happen.
So, if it wont get rid of Trump but it will shine a light on Joe Biden and his sons corruption why did she do it? Why torpedo Bidens chance in the election in a futile attempt to unseat Trump? Who is pulling Pelosi’s strings?
Bob says
Below is good information on what you refer to as, “…relatively un-publicized shenanigans of Joe Biden in Ukraine”.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-25/here-s-what-we-know-about-joe-and-hunter-biden-in-ukraine
There appears to be very little, if any, there there.
Harford Republican says
While this specifically may not unseat trump it’s another reason he will not win re election and be tried for his crimes. Lets not forget there is another IRS whistle blower complaint against trump. Trump is going to take Barr, Graham, Nunes and the entire republican party down, this is exactly what they support and voted for.
Soul Cruncher says
Seems like Fauxcahontas stands to benefit most from Biden being caught up in his own misdeeds.
fact says
Childish name calling is all the right has left.
Be proud little man.