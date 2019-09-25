Maryland Representatives Debate President Trump Impeachment Inquiry

From the Maryland Democratic Party:

Maryland Democratic Party Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress would open a formal impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Donald Trump. Recent reports revealed that Trump withheld $400 million in appropriated military aid to Ukraine shortly before he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in July.

According to news reports, Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone to discuss “corruption” in Ukraine in connection to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son just days after the Ukrainian military aide was withheld. The contents of discussion were so alarming that it prompted a whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community. A complaint that has since– seemingly illegally– been withheld from Congressional Committees.

At present 204 Democrats– including all of Maryland’s congressional Democrats– support an impeachment inquiry. Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris, has yet to take a public position on the matter.

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings expressed dismay at President Trump’s latest display of contempt for American Democracy and the rule of law:

“President Trump’s conduct regarding Ukraine, to which he publicly admitted, are the final straw in what has been an unending stream of moral, ethical, and potentially criminal lapses of judgement.

The American people cannot– and will not– stand idly by as this President destroys our Democracy at the expense of his personal and political benefit. I commend Speaker Pelosi and the Maryland congressional delegation Members that support her impeachment inquiry– for upholding the rule of law and providing the necessary checks and balances to the Executive Branch as the Framers of the Constitution intended.”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Harris Statement on Trump Transcript and Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC: Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) commented on the White House release of documentation of the phone conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The link to the document is:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf

Rep. Andy Harris made the following statement:

“None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made yesterday are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation. The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion.

In fact, for similar transparency, former Vice President Biden should release the transcripts of his conversations pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor who led an investigation into a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son as an extremely highly paid consultant. Speaker Pelosi should also either stop this partisan impeachment inquiry because of the lack of evidence, or bring it before the full House of Representatives for a vote.”

From U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen:

Van Hollen Announces Support of House Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement announcing his support for the U.S. House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“President Trump’s actions are a threat to our democracy. His continued disregard for our Constitution and the democratic norms that guide our nation have caused irreparable harm to our country, our standing in the world, and to the Office of the Presidency. These issues must be fully investigated to the utmost of our abilities. As the White House continues to prevent the House of Representatives from exercising their Constitutionally-mandated oversight role, it has become clear that the tools provided by an impeachment inquiry must be employed. I have not come to this decision lightly — and I regret that the President’s actions require these measures. But the American people deserve the truth and confidence in their government, and I support an impeachment inquiry in order to expose the facts and protect our democracy.”