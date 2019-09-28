The Towne Crier: Joppatowne News From the Community’s Perspective

Hello Joppatowne
Firstly I’d like to say hello, I’m Aiden Fowler and I will be writing, along with some soon to be confirmed contributors, about many things in the Joppatowne and Joppatowne adjacent areas (what that means is everything that’s news worthy from Route 152 to right across Route 40).
I’m a student at Joppatowne High School and a lifelong member of the Joppatowne community. My family has been here since about the beginning (1965). I’ve been interested in journalism for many years and have always dreamed of writing and manning a local paper. And thanks to The Dagger I’m finally able to live that dream.
From here on out there will be weekly editions of this – The Towne Crier. The Towne Crier should not be a new name to many longtime Joppatowne residents, as it was Joppatowne’s local print newspaper for many years (then run by Joppatowne resident Chris Boardman). So when I decided to start this project I saw no better name to use then that. As one thing you’ll all soon learn is that one of the most important things to me is the history of Joppatowne and the preservation of said history. That’s why the next few issues will be a small series on the history of Joppatowne.
Any questions, tips or any other contact needs can be sent to TheTowneCrier@hotmail.com
I’m very excited for the future of this project and for the many benefits it will bring to Joppatowne.
Aiden Fowler
Towne Crier Founder and Writer
Comments
Kay says
1965 huh, so did your family immigrate from Essex/Dundalk like the rest of Jtown?
Aiden Fowler says
Sort of..My grandparents did live in the Essex area for a few years before moving to Joppatowne. But they were originally from Pensylvania and Maine.
Heather Fonzi says
This is awesome Aiden
Harford County Teacher says
As a Joppa resident myself, I look forward to your weekly newsletters, young man. Judging by your well-spoken and well-edited first announcement above, you’ll do beautifully. As a teacher and a mother, I say you should be very proud of yourself, and I’m sure your family is proud of you as well.
May I give you some encouragement and advice? Always report accurately and truthfully — no matter the cost. Integrity is key to true success, and a virtuous gift to protect and cherish.
God bless you in your endeavours,
A Harford County Teacher
Family in Cecil says
Sad to see this tied is to such a hateful person as Krist Boardman. Have not forgotten his comments about Cecil County and have yet to hear him apologize for his hate speech. Good luck Aiden. Hopefully Boardman is not too much of a stain on the concept.
50-year resident says
Thanks very much. You are a welcome addition.
todd holden says
all good Aiden…try not to let the jerks who write drivel comments bother you…I applaud your interest and concern in casting news out for us all to read and evaluate and appreciate….well done…
Rosebud says
I’ll looking forward to reading your observations, Aiden. Don’t pay attention to the negative comments you may see. More people are for you than against you even if it may not seem like it.