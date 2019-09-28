The Towne Crier: Joppatowne News From the Community’s Perspective

Hello Joppatowne

Firstly I’d like to say hello, I’m Aiden Fowler and I will be writing, along with some soon to be confirmed contributors, about many things in the Joppatowne and Joppatowne adjacent areas (what that means is everything that’s news worthy from Route 152 to right across Route 40).

I’m a student at Joppatowne High School and a lifelong member of the Joppatowne community. My family has been here since about the beginning (1965). I’ve been interested in journalism for many years and have always dreamed of writing and manning a local paper. And thanks to The Dagger I’m finally able to live that dream.

From here on out there will be weekly editions of this – The Towne Crier. The Towne Crier should not be a new name to many longtime Joppatowne residents, as it was Joppatowne’s local print newspaper for many years (then run by Joppatowne resident Chris Boardman). So when I decided to start this project I saw no better name to use then that. As one thing you’ll all soon learn is that one of the most important things to me is the history of Joppatowne and the preservation of said history. That’s why the next few issues will be a small series on the history of Joppatowne.

Any questions, tips or any other contact needs can be sent to TheTowneCrier@hotmail.com

I’m very excited for the future of this project and for the many benefits it will bring to Joppatowne.

Aiden Fowler

Towne Crier Founder and Writer