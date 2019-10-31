Rep. Harris: “Soviet-Style” Impeachment Hearings are a Sham

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement regarding the vote held today in the House of Representatives on H. Res. 660, to continue the hearings on the impeachment of President Trump.
Rep. Andy Harris made the following statement:
“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President. This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”
Comments
friends of art says
Maryland needs more independent thinkers like Rep. Harris. Hopefully the rest of Maryland will vote to get rid of these democrats that do nothing but obstruct the process.
Carrie says
Wow! Guess Rep Harris cannot read that he voted for the Rules back in 2016. Sad that even those Republicans that left the service are commenting on the sudden double standards and surprisingly the Democrat party is following them exactly how it’s written.
Local Socialist says
The process of what, having a criminal as our president? Just because someone is president doesn’t make them immune to scrutiny. I’m too young to have seen Nixon impeached, but how many supporters did he have, I wonder.
FedUp says
I literally laughed out loud when I read your response. Independent thinker? Andy thinks whatever Trump tells him to think,
LOL says
Andy couldn’t operate a 2 button elevator with instructions.
joe blow says
Friend of the art…you sound as stupid and ignorant as the dope you are praising.
Gordon Koerner says
Andy Harris has just shown his own ignorance of how past impeachment hearing were done. The one presented today gives the president power to defend in the house.
When Andy talks about Soviet style meeting he knows darn well they aren’t. Of course knows what Soviet style is, since he takes money from Russia.
Andy Harris is for Republican Party and is not for America. Which makes him a traitor to this country. Traitor Bitch resign.
Bob says
Let’s hope the citizens of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District wake up and vote Andy out in 2020.
Harford Republican says
Andy these are your republican rules the democrats are following. You swore an oath to God to uphold the Constitution not the President.If you don’t want to do your job and you can’t square it with your promise to God please do the country a favor and resign.
The president has admitted what he has done. Mic Mulvaney has admitted what they did. Rudy has admitted what they did. We cannot let this Republic die the world and God are looking at you. Do the right thing, DO YOUR JOB!
WOW says
A little recap: Trump and his lawyer Rudy spent weeks bribing Ukraine to dig up dirt on an American citizen in order to influence an election. One of the numerous contacts was a telephone call that the summary was altered and when it was questioned a lawyer moved the summery to a national security system rather than correct it. and attempted to malign a career military officer.
And Andy thinks this is how America works. That should scare the shit out of every voter and really freak out every active duty and retired military.
Khan says
Outlaw the Republican party! They no longer support the constitution or the rule of law!
SoulCrusher says
First of all, the Democratic Party is treasonous and should be in the dictionary as an example for what treason looks like. Now, you Democratic Peter Puffers stole our gold and sold our souls to the UN to fight for the global Democracy of the new world odor. You continuously make illegal and unconstitutional law and illegally enforce it on the public whose behaviors you have no authority to regulate. You have turned words into crimes and advocate men taking it in the behind. You ALL make me sick to my stomach and I have no problem calling the Democratic Party the Party of Treason. Now, both parties have committed treason in the past, but the current Democrat Party is trying to create the fourth reich on American soil, which I can not and will not approve of. The Democrats believe their Codes, Rules and Regulations have more authority than the Constitution and the Constitution specifically forbids most of the Codes that are illegally being forced upon the public. Where you have no authority to act and you do it anyway, well, that is treason. Plain and simple. The Democrats don’t know what a Constitution is and have brainwashed a large swath of idiots into believing their bullshit. The REAL party that needs to be outlawed is the Democratic Party on the grounds of Article 3 Section 3 provisions and by their own Code clearly codified as Treason and Seditious Conspiracy under the Rules and Regulations of government employees. Screw you traitors and the horse you rode in on. A vote for Democrat is a vote for treason and sedition. That’s all. Nothing else.
Sword of Light says
I’ll get on that right after I brutally murder the title attorney who handled the closing on my house since he is a traitor to WE THE PEOPLE MAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNNNN
LOL says
You’re just pissed the post office lost your Trump shaped butt plug.