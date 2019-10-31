Rep. Harris: “Soviet-Style” Impeachment Hearings are a Sham

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement regarding the vote held today in the House of Representatives on H. Res. 660, to continue the hearings on the impeachment of President Trump.

Rep. Andy Harris made the following statement:

“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President. This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”