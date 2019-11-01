Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 40-year-old male was shot and killed in Edgewood.

On Friday, November 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Edgewater Village on proactive foot patrol when they heard a single gunshot that came from the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive. Deputies immediately responded to that area, and at approximately 3:21 a.m., located an adult male victim, identified as Joshua Dwayne Crouse, 40 of Joppa, in the roadway in the 1800 block of Grempler Way. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Medics with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to assume treatment and pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m.

The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective S. Moro at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

