Bank Teller Arrested in Connection to Bel Air Home Invasion

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a bank teller in connection to a home invasion involving a bank customer that occurred on November 11, 2019 in Bel Air.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct responded to the 1800 block of Still Pond Way in Bel Air in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed an unknown male rang the doorbell, then forced his way into the residence when the resident opened the door. The suspect immediately began assaulting the resident, a 78-year-old male, until a second resident, a 57-year-old female, intervened. At that time, the suspect ran upstairs, and the second resident ran to a nearby home to call police. The suspect fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and with assistance from a K9 Unit canvassed the area in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the suspect.

Both residents suffered injuries as a result of the incident. Medics treated the woman at the scene, while the male was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

As the investigation continued, it was determined one of the victims had removed a large amount of money from the bank. Detectives gained information identifying a teller at the bank as a the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Michael Newell, 19, of Bel Air. Newell was arrested on Wednesday, November 13 at the bank. Newell is charged with home invasion, robbery, 1st and 3rd degree burglary, and 1st and 2nd degree assault. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bail.