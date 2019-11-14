New Harford Democratic Club Calls for Action on Proposed Kirwan Funding Formula

From The New Harford Democratic Club:

The New Harford Democratic Club Membership is calling for decisive action on the proposed Kirwan funding formula to support public schools in Maryland

The NHDC position paper, approved by the membership at its monthly meeting on November 6th, stated, “This is no time for indecision. Our children’s future depends on decisive action that will propel Harford County and the State of Maryland to the educational top level.”

HCPS cited the “no vote” on the proposed formula by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman who served as a member of the working group. “The County Executive just couldn’t bring himself to vote for a proposed Kirwan Commission formula to raise the needed funds to boost education funding in the state,” the paper stated. The formula passed on an 11-0 vote with two abstentions.

As presented by the working group of the Kirwan Commission for Innovation and Excellence, the formula will require certain counties to increase their financial commitment to their public school systems over a ten year period. Harford would be required to provide an additional $9.2 million by 2030.

“There are winners and losers,” Glassman was reported to have said, NHDC responded by stating, “Yes, and the Harford public school students are the losers for the very reason that the county administration under his leadership has under-funded the Harford County Public School system during his term,”

The Kirwan plan as presented to the last session of the Maryland Legislature had for the most part received high praise for its vision that many experts view as a model for other states to follow. The upcoming legislative session will be faced with how to fund the proposed formula.