New Harford Democratic Club Calls for Action on Proposed Kirwan Funding Formula

From The New Harford Democratic Club:
The New Harford Democratic Club Membership is calling for decisive action on the proposed Kirwan funding formula to support public schools in Maryland
The NHDC position paper, approved by the membership at its monthly meeting on November 6th, stated, “This is no time for indecision. Our children’s future depends on decisive action that will propel Harford County and the State of Maryland to the educational top level.”
HCPS cited the “no vote” on the proposed formula by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman who served as a member of the working group. “The County Executive just couldn’t bring himself to vote for a proposed Kirwan Commission formula to raise the needed funds to boost education funding in the state,” the paper stated. The formula passed on an 11-0 vote with two abstentions.
As presented by the working group of the Kirwan Commission for Innovation and Excellence, the formula will require certain counties to increase their financial commitment to their public school systems over a ten year period. Harford would be required to provide an additional $9.2 million by 2030.
“There are winners and losers,” Glassman was reported to have said, NHDC responded by stating, “Yes, and the Harford public school students are the losers for the very reason that the county administration under his leadership has under-funded the Harford County Public School system during his term,”
The Kirwan plan as presented to the last session of the Maryland Legislature had for the most part received high praise for its vision that many experts view as a model for other states to follow. The upcoming legislative session will be faced with how to fund the proposed formula.
Comments
Gordon Koerner says
Just can’t wait till 2022 when Glassman is gone.
Moneytree says
The Kirwan plan calls for a massive influx of additional funding into Baltimore City schools from surrounding counties. Yes, they want Harford County property taxes to be transferred to Baltimore City. Once that slippery slope is opened the tax and spenders are gonna throw a great big party for themselves and heck, you might pay for that too. But don’t expect any changes in the quality of education or the outcomes there because nothing else about it will change…giant rathole will make a giant sucking sound where all your money goes.
Semi-literate Guy says
I don’t believe that’s true. The plan calls for $2.7 billion additional state funding and $1.2 – $1.9 billion in new intra-jurisdictional funding by 2030. The $1.2 billion is the estimate from the Commission’s subcommittee and the $1.9 billion is from the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo). But, as I understand it, whether $1.2 or $1.9, the local spending is inside the jurisdiction. And most of the local jurisdictional increase is in additional spending by Baltimore City and PG county due to those jurisdictions underspending according to the Committee. As for the State increase, I can’t speak to where that spending will be done but you can check MACo’s website for funding and spending formulas.
Moneytree says
2.7 billion can’t be pulled out of somebody’s arse. Massive tax increases – local, state and property tax are all on the table.
Moneytree says
Intra-jurisdictional…lmao. In other words a wealth transfer from Harford County to Baltimore City. You can tie a bow on a pile of crap but it’s still a pile of crap. Hey, if we just tie a bunch more bows doesnt change the pile of crap either.
Jay says
I would like the New Harford Democratic Club to do a position paper detailing how much money is enough? I want to know their position on exactly what percentage of a Harford County residents income should be taken for redistribution by the Government. It’s a very simple question, I seriously doubt they can answer.
Moneytree says
They’re all over the place with the costs and the schemes to come up with the money but there is no question your taxes must go up. I read one estimate of $6,000 additional costs per taxpayer. That seems sort of high to me but remember they wants $$ billions with a b. some of it for guaranteed year-round pre-school (all day) for poor families. My question would be so what happened to head-start? Not good enough anymore? Government does this stuff all the time…two, three programs all doing the same thing – they don’t replace the other, they just add another layer. It’s freakin’ crazy.
Susan Hopkins says
I worked in the public schools for twenty-eight years. Despite endless funds on the Route 40 corridor, those schools continue to underperform. Money is not the answer to improvement. Quality instruction in classrooms with reasonable class sizes are the keys to success.
In addition, the changes to the American Education Week visitations are disappointing. As a parent, I expect to see reading, written expression, and math instruction. Especially at the elementary level, many schools are implementing a new reading program. Parents would like to see the this change in reading instruction. By not inviting parents and grandparents to our schools, the village does not feel a part of the education of their children.