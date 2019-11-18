Harford School Superintendent Bulson to Host FY21 Budget Community Forums

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Sean Bulson, will host two budget community forums to take questions and input about the upcoming Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) fiscal year 2021 (FY21) budget:

November 21, 2019

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

C. Milton Wright High School – Cafeteria

November 25, 2019

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Joppatowne High School – Media Center

This is an opportunity for community members to contribute their voices as Dr. Bulson develops the FY21 proposed operating budget. A brief presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by tabletop discussions.

All are welcome to attend, and childcare will be provided on site.

Those planning to utilize the childcare service must register their child(ren) prior to the event. To register, visit hcps.org and go to the ‘Parent Academy’ page found under the ‘Parents’ tab on the homepage.