Republican Central Committee of Harford County Seeks Applications to Fill Del. Cassilly’s Seat

From the Republican Central Committee of Harford County:

As was announced on Monday 12/3/19 from the Governor’s Office, Delegate Andrew Cassilly has been appointed as the new Senior Advisor to Governor Larry Hogan. While this is a huge loss for the Harford County Delegation, it is as much of a win for the state of Maryland to have Delegate Cassilly advising the Governor. We are grateful for Delegate Cassilly’s service to the district, county and state.

We are now faced with the tall task of filling Delegate Cassilly’s shoes by selecting someone to complete his term in office for District 35B. The Republican Central Committee of Harford county is now accepting applications for consideration of appointment to this seat. Application forms may be requested by emailing harfordgopevents@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in applying for this appointment is asked to please fill out the application and submit it along with a copy of their resume to Harfordgopevents@gmail.com no later than Friday, December 13th, 2019. Additionally, any questions related to this appointment may also be submitted to harfordgopevents@gmail.com.

Mike Griffith

Chairman

Republican Central Committee of Harford County (RCCHC)