Aberdeen Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

An Aberdeen man was arrested after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The defendant is identified as Samuel Hyman, 67, of Aberdeen, MD.

Investigators became involved after a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search and seizure warrant at Hyman’s residence.

During the search, investigators made contact with Hyman who admitted to possession of child pornography. Investigators also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from Hyman’s residence.

Hyman was initially charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography. He was released from custody on $15,000 bond awaiting trial.

Anyone with information relating to Hyman or this investigation is encouraged to contact Master Trooper Adam LeCompte with the Maryland State Police – Bel Air assigned to the CAC at (410) 638-4975.

