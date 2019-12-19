The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Local / Mike Griffith Nominated to Fill Cassilly’s District 35B Delegate Seat

Mike Griffith Nominated to Fill Cassilly’s District 35B Delegate Seat

By 5 Comments

From the Republic Central Committee of Harford County:

Earlier today, the RCCHC submitted our unanimous recommendation to Governor Hogan to appoint Mike Griffith of Bel Air and current RCCHC Chairman, to fill the vacated District 35B Delegate seat in Annapolis. If approved by the Governor, Mike will serve the remainder of Andrew Cassilly’s term of office.

We want to thank the other applicants for the position, Diane Sengstacke, Jim Welch and Luke Kaczmarek, who interviewed and answered questions from the committee Wednesday evening. All of the applicants were well qualified and ready to serve on very short notice before the start of the 2020 season.

We also wish to acknowledge the service of Delegate Andrew Cassilly to Harford and Cecil counties in District 35B. Andrew is a class act; he represented his constituents well, and will be missed.

Regards,

Jeffery McBride

Member, Republic Central Committee of Harford County

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: