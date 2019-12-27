Aberdeen Man Arrested for 2 Armed Robberies

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On December 26, 2019, 41-year old, Bobby E. Riley of Aberdeen was arrested and charged with two armed robberies in the city.

The first robbery was reported on December 21, 2019, at approximately 9:03 PM at the Sunoco located in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd. The second occurred at the Lucky Mart in the 100 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd on December 24, 2019, at approximately 11:50 AM. In both robberies, Mr. Riley brandished a firearm. After leaving the businesses, Mr. Riley drove away in a Toyota Camery missing a rear hub cap.

On December 25, 2019 patrol officers located a vehicle in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd. matching the description of the vehicle used in the two robberies. On December 26, 2019 at approximately 11:15 AM, Mr. Riley was stopped in the same vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested on the suspicion of Driving under the Influence.

A search warrant was executed later in the day at Mr. Riley’s residence and evidence from both robberies were recovered. Mr. Riley has been charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault, and Theft. Mr. Riley is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bail.

The Criminal Investigation Division was assisted by Patrol and the Special Operations Unit.