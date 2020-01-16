Havre de Grace Announces Special Election for Ballot Questions

The City of Havre de Grace has announced, via Facebook and mail flyer, that there will be special election on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 7 am to 8 pm to vote on a question about improving Havre de Grace’s water. The flyer reads:

The City of Havre de Grace, upon the recommendation of the Water and Sewer Commission, has proposed a plan for the financing of improvements to the City of Havre de Grace’s water and wastewater systems. This plan includes the improvement and replacement of distribution and collection systems that are obsolescent and/or failing. Under this plan, the City may issue bonds upon the full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of the City of Havre de Grace with a face value not to exceed $15,000,000.00 over the next five years. The City may pay back the bonds plus interest at a rate not to exceed 4.0% over the term of up to 25 years from issuance of the bond proceeds. Do you give the City permission to solicit proposals and ascertain option to issue bonds, whether by public or private sale, and to issue bonds (and obtain any necessary interim financing) on the terms and conditions stated above?

Mayor Martin stated in a letter that this project is needed to make much needed repairs to the water system. Much of the infrastructure is nearly 120 years old and recently a water pipe was removed from Ontario Street/N Adams Street that was from 1904.

The election will be held at 711 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace MD, 20178. Any citizen who is eligible to vote and has been a resident of Havre de Grace for 21 days preceding the election is eligible to vote.

Absentee ballots will be available for pickup at City Hall. Voted ballots must be received by 5 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 to Havre de Grace City Hall, 711 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace MD, 20178.