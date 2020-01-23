Sen. Jennings: Addressing Violent Crime; Polar Bear Plunge; Joppa Park-N-Ride Petition

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

MARYLAND GOP CONTINUES PUSH ON CRIME!

As I stated on the first day of session, addressing violent crime is my number one priority of 2020. I am currently working with the Senate Republican Caucus to draft legislation that will offer a new approach to addressing violent crimes in Maryland communities. I look forward to announcing and sharing our legislation with you next week. In the meantime, I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of Governor Hogan’s following bills that are aimed at combating violent crime.

Senate Bill 271 – Toughens penalties for witness intimidation resulting in serious physical injury or death, and expands the courts’ ability to admit statements made by intimidated witnesses under certain circumstances to all crimes.

Senate Bill 272 – Requires the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy to publish sentencing records of judges in violent crime cases to hold the system more accountable to the public for sentencing decisions.

Senate Bill 273 – Significantly increases sentences for those who repeatedly carry illegal firearms; for convicted gang members who illegally possess guns; for those who illegally transfer guns to people they know intend to use them in a crime; and for those who steal firearms, possess stolen firearms, or engage in straw purchasing.

OTHER BILLS OF INTEREST

· Speaking of crime and safety, this week I introduced SB 884 which would require School Resource Officers (SROs) in every Maryland jurisdiction to carry a firearm while on the premises of the school to which they are assigned. Currently, Baltimore City is the only jurisdiction in Maryland that prohibits SROs from carrying service weapons in school buildings. I introduced similar legislation last year.

· I’m a proud cosponsor of SB 211, which expands the existing military retirement income tax subtraction modification by exempting 100% of military retirement income from State taxation. The exemption would be phased in over three years, beginning with tax year 2021.

SUPPORT MY PLUNGE INTO THE MIGHTY CHESAPEAKE!

Tomorrow I will fulfill the challenge set forth by my Senate colleagues to participate in the 2020 Maryland State Polar Bear Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics. I’m dedicating my plunge to an incredible little boy named Sawyer. He is the youngest of four brothers, and in the one year he has been in this world, has faced numerous challenges – all of which he has fiercely and bravely overcome! For Sawyer, along with other children and adults with disabilities, I will be “freez’n for a reason” tomorrow. It’s not too late to make a donation in support of this wonderful cause! CLICK HERE to show your support!

PARK-N-RIDE UPDATE

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me regarding the proposed Park-N-Ride at the intersection of Franklinville Road and Route 152. I am forwarding your emails and the petition on to the MDTA. Please click here if you would like to sign on to the petition.

Thank you for your interest in Session 2020. With the third week nearly complete here in Annapolis, things are really kicking into high gear with more than 360 bills already introduced in the Senate. I invite you to follow along by visiting www.mdgaleg.maryland.gov, and, as always, feel free to contact me at jb.jennings@senate.state.md.us with any questions or concerns.

Warmest regards,

J.B. Jennings