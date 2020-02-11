Harford Sheriff Gahler Opposes Bills to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Today, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, stood with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, law enforcement leaders, Angel Families, and representatives from the MD Senate and House of Delegates to oppose to HB 388 and HB 677.
Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Sadly, Maryland’s Legislature has introduced several bills that will make Maryland a sanctuary state. Going back as far as 2008, I committed to bringing 287(g) to Harford County and, in 2016, President Obama’s Administration approved the program. This program allows local detention center officers, working under ICE supervision, to identify and process for removal those individuals who are in the Country illegally and booked for another crime.
Once an individual is identified, ICE determines the course of action related to any immigration action. Those individuals identified as having the highest priority are those individuals who present a threat to public safety.
As your Sheriff, responsible for keeping our Harford County safe, the 287(g) Program provides me one more tool to accomplish this mission. During my first term as Sheriff, I was pleased to announce that crime had fallen each year and at the end of last year to another all-time low for our County. I credit our crime reduction success to our complete public safety approach to crime fighting and our priorities which are inclusive of the 287(g) Program.
Returning these offenders back into our community to further victimize our citizens is certainly not an effective strategy to reduce crime and keep law abiding citizens safe. Becoming a sanctuary state is not the way to focus on public safety.”
EJk says
Is he up for election this year? Must be buck for another pay raise…
James Langer says
Sheriff Gahler is a cops cop. He does not do this for a pay raise. He does this because he cares about Harford County. Top cop of the state imo.
EJK says
Bullshit…..his pay raise was his main focus. His arguments about why he deserved higher salary in that position was all he could focus on when he first got into office. You keep drinking koolaid if you wish my friend.
mike humphreys says
Why would anyone want thugs, murders, rapist, and other criminals out roaming their streets? I support Sheriff Gahler 100 percent to keep criminals off our streets.
FedUp says
Wow. Racist much?
James Allen Langer says
I have found that those who ask this same question are the ones that have racist thoughts. Apposing illegal immigration and being against sanctuary status is not racist it is actually following the law. If you want to do the opposite I would suggest you love to California where they have just what your looking for .
James Allen Langer says
Susanne says
FedUp is a typical left-wing moon bat. Do not lock up criminal aliens who have no respect for our immigration laws and shit on tax-paying citizens. Next FedUp will tell you it is racist that we do not want our tax dollars going to feed, educate, change our language, house, provide legal assistance, social security benefits, disability benefits, drivers licenses, voting rights and medical care to these same criminal aliens.
Dickheads like him are the reason democrats are leaving the democratic party for the republican party of law and order.
SoulCrusher says
There is no such thing as law and order when we talk about the R’s and D’s. Both sides have made statutes in violation of the ONLY law that this Country has and that is the Constitution. Statutes are the Rules and Regulations of government employees, not the people. Statute only applies when a causation of harm is present involving a Code violation. Furthermore, once your tax dollars have been assumed by the government, those tax dollars are no longer yours and the criminal enterprise that you call the government will do whatever it wants with those dollars as long as it causes harm to the people. Your government hates you, but you just haven’t seen the writing on the wall yet….
EJK says
If he actually did that it would be great, but as we know the Sherrifs are incapable of dealing with legal citizens let alone illegal kind. His support for the policy has to do with $$$ he can get as a result. Don’t you kid yourself.
RU Kidding says
How is it anyone would suppose this legislation to make Maryland a sanctuary state? If an American citizen commits a crime, caught, convicted, sentenced and jailed for that crime why should illegals be held to a different standard of justice? Being in this country illegally shouldn’t afford them sanctuary states or any other sanctuary in order to evade justice. Doubt they could escape justice in the country they came from, so to expect it here in US is the ideology of the democratic party wanting any one with a logical thinking, common sense brain to believe it’s the right thing to do. Well it’s not. Illegal is illegal, you don’t belong here. You break a law you pay the consequences even that happens to mean ICE determines the course of action for that illegal. So fed up with the liberal democratically thinking people that place the priority of illegals over US citizen’s safe & welfare.
RU Kidding says
Just the facts says
It really is beyond time that Harford county goes to a police dept and give up the politics of an elected sheriff.
Just a thought says
Wrong. The office of the Sheriff has been around for longtime and has worked pretty well. Every county in MD and Baltimore City have a Sheriff’s Office. The office has three main functions. Law Enforcement, court process, and corrections. Several counties and Baltimore City have legislated away the law enforcement arm and created police departments. That makes the police chief a department head under the Mayor or County Executive. That involves a lot more politics. In the case of a Sheriff if you don’t like his performance you vote him out. At one point in MD history only one person had the authority to arrest the sitting Sheriff was the coroner. Like him or not, Sheriff Gahler takes a stand and is no ones puppet. The people of Harford County elected him to do a job and that is what he is trying to do. I have an idea. For all the liberals that think illegal criminal immigrants should not be deported how about this idea. Stand up and proclaim loudly just how you feel. Then a list can be compiled of all of those people. Once that list is completed the Sheriff could round up all the illegals and assign them to live in the homes of people on the list. I wonder how many of those people would want a member of MS 13 sharing a room with their juvenile daughter or son. This would not be a permanent thing. This would only be until the liberals in Congress decide to stop worrying about train wrecking the President and address real issues, such as illegal immigration, that impact good lawful citizens.
SoulCrusher says
True. They have been deporting immigrants with criminal records since the early 1900’s. There’s nothing new about it. Being undocumented or illegal is just a double whammy. For those whom are uninformed just google about mafia deportations and you will see the truth. The only people who are unaware of this seem to be the Democrats, once again. Democrats don’t like telling the truth about history….
EJK says
He takes a stand? Really? Where is his stand on illegal Red Flag Laws? Harford County has one of the highest issue rates in the state. He is nothing but a political puppet and his department is the same.
He plays politics better than anyone I have seen for his own agenda.
Susanne says
You could always move back to Baltimore city where the murder rate is 340 compared to 4 in Harford county. His job is to make me, my family and my community safer and you sir are a dickhead.
LOL says
Yea having an elected Sheriff is way less political than having one working for all taxpayers. Do you people even read the crap you write?
Jay says
Cause having politicians appoint the chief law enforcement officer in the jurisdiction has worked so well in Baltimore #MurderCapitolofAmerica #liberalshithole
Raven Maniac says
We could use some hard working taxpaying law abiding citizens to spruce up the place…
SoulCrusher says
Immigration is a Federal Authority and Gahler is just for wanting to abide by Federal Law. The Sheriff is a Constitutional Officer elected by the people and abiding by the Constitution is his job. Article I, Section 8, Clause 4 does read, “… To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization. For those of you who don’t understand this just realize Naturalization and Immigration are one and the same, unless we are talking about migrant workers that go home every year after the crops have been harvested. Look, Gahler is right and the Democrats of this State and every other State who oppose Gahler’s viewpoint need to understand that the State have no power to reject the Federal government’s authority involving this issue. The Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land and every bit of statutory jibber jabber that conflicts with it is null and void.
Gordon Koerner says
It’s unbelievable that so many cannot understand that when you give up others rights to a fair trial, you have started the process of giving up your own rights. This sheriff is no different than the Gestapo back in the 1930’s and 1940s.. He wants the power to determine that it’s his way or the highway.
I truly feel sorry for so many people who are willing to let others make life in their own image and take away yours and others rights.
Mark my words. If you all continue down this path that the president and this sheriff are leading you down will be the end of democracy. Government’s collapse from with in.
For once I hope the leadership in this state stop the 3 sheriff’s who allow hate group’s to grow in this state. They definitely are more dangerous then a small group of immigrants.
Yes the sheriff is making money off the backs of immigrants along with the private prisons.
Whatever says
Gordon, you stopped taking your medication again, didn’t you? Don’t you remember what the nice doctors told you?
SoulCrusher says
You seem to worry about the rights of those whom are NOT citizens, but don’t seem to understand that the REAL problem is the stealing of rights of the citizens whom have every right listed in the Constitution. The Democratic Party has made statute after statue in violation of the LAW of this land, totally in conflict with the 14th Amendment and decisions of the Supreme Court that interprets the LAW, yet claims the “rule of law” exists within the statutory jibber jabber the Democrats have codified contradicting the LAW. There is no “rule of law” when those claiming to be the LAW are breaking the LAW. Statutes are NOT LAW. The Constitutions are the LAW.
Gordon Koerner says
Well I see the two Dagger idiots came back with their low level incompetent remarks.
mike humphreys says
Socialist, leftist, and Marxist in Annapolis, Maryland are having fun with our rights, making a mockery of what it means to being an American