Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrests for Weapons Violations in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department charged three individuals with weapons violations stemming from an investigation that occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street.

On February 20, 2020, at approximately 10:59 PM police responded to a report of shots fired in the unit block of Liberty Street. Responding officers met with a female caller who reported her juvenile son was shot at.

Further investigation revealed the victim had allegedly been in contact with a first party on Instagram who wanted to sell the victim marijuana. After negotiating the terms of the transaction, the victim was directed to meet in a field behind a residence on Liberty Street. Once there, the victim encountered two subjects who emerged from behind an abandoned building in the field. The victim became frightened and started to run away. As the victim fled the victim heard multiple shots fired. The victim was not injured.

A subsequent police investigation led to the execution of a search and seizure warrant in the unit block of Liberty Street. A search of the residence led to the recovery of the following firearms:

• One (1) Smith and Wesson .40 Caliber Pistol

• One (1) Taurus 9MM Pistol

• One (1) Smith and Wesson .357 Revolver

Investigators determined two of the firearms recovered had been reported stolen by other jurisdictions. The Smith & Wesson was reported stolen by the Cumberland Police Department and the Taurus was reported stolen by the Elizabethtown Police Department in Pennsylvania. Investigators charged Ramon Mendoza, 21, of Aberdeen, Justin Taylor, 17, of Aberdeen and Jeremy Taylor, 17, of Aberdeen with two counts of possessing stolen firearms.

Investigators are examining all the evidence recovered from this investigation to determine if there is any connection to the initial shots fired report.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Detective Milton Alexander with the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.