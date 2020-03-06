Stop Sign Violation Leads to Handgun and Drug Arrest in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 Officer M. Donnelly of the Aberdeen Police Department stopped a green Volkswagen on Route 40 near W. Bel Air Ave for a stop sign violation.
Prior to approaching the car, Officer Donnelly noticed the driver leaning over the passenger seat. When questioned, the driver told Officer Donnelly that there was a handgun in the car. The driver was then asked to step out of the car and was identified as 41-year-old Allen Ray Moser of Wilson Street in Aberdeen.
Officers discovered that Moser did not possess a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit. A search of Moser’s car resulted in the recovery of a loaded Taurus .357 Magnum revolver inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. Moser was also found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested and charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana, and CDS Possession of paraphernalia.
Comments
SoulCrusher says
Yeah, Meth is bad. My little cousin was diagnosed last year with congestive heart failure from using that shit so much. It’s a shame. However, he should’ve known that a substance that keeps you beaming for two days can’t be good for the body, especially the heart. Meth is dangerous and people should be educated about its long term use risks.