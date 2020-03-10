Harford County Public Schools Takes Measures Against Coronavirus

From Harford County Public Schools:

The following update will be distributed via our mass communication system this evening:

In response to the rapidly changing information that we receive about COVID-19, please be aware of the following updates:

1. All out-of-state field trips and staff school or business related travel is canceled until further notice;

2. All schools have been directed to ensure students and staff are given the opportunity to wash their hands, with soap and water, particularly before and after meals, but also as needed throughout the school day. The expectation to allow time for students to wash their hands with soap and water throughout the day may cause delays or changes to schedules and we ask for your patience and understanding at this time; and

3. We are suspending all “perfect” attendance awards or programs at this time. We remind staff, students, and guests that we ask you to stay home from school if you have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours or as directed by your healthcare provider.