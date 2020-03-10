Harford County Public Schools Takes Measures Against Coronavirus

From Harford County Public Schools:
In response to the rapidly changing information that we receive about COVID-19, please be aware of the following updates:
1. All out-of-state field trips and staff school or business related travel is canceled until further notice;
2. All schools have been directed to ensure students and staff are given the opportunity to wash their hands, with soap and water, particularly before and after meals, but also as needed throughout the school day. The expectation to allow time for students to wash their hands with soap and water throughout the day may cause delays or changes to schedules and we ask for your patience and understanding at this time; and
3. We are suspending all “perfect” attendance awards or programs at this time. We remind staff, students, and guests that we ask you to stay home from school if you have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours or as directed by your healthcare provider.
Comments
Cecil’s Whig says
This is getting very bad. They need to shut the schools down before it gets worse.
EJK says
Blind leading the blind.
JSM says
When there were 30 cases in the US. “Soon that number will be 0. This is getting better”….our fearless POTUS. There could be 100,000 cases in MD and blind followers will be “It’s fine everyone…quick panicking”.
Kent says
This is a respiratory disease spread primarily through the air. If you’re within ten feet of an infected person there’s a fair chance you’ll get infected. Washing your hands isn’t enough. Having five hundred students in close quarters in a building circulating air is a bad idea.
Amy says
HCC just shut down and is cancelling classes
parent says
Everything is shutting down but hcps.
Lin says
HCPS needs to close! At least a week or two as this is worsening. They haven’t had any snow days so a big buffer in that regard. Will be hell to pay if a parent or grandparent dies from kid bringing home virus from school…
HCPS Employee says
You really think school is the only place come on really uneducated posting almost laughable