Harford County Public Library to Close All Branches Through March

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library is closing all branches starting Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 31, to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

The library has unlimited access 24/7 through its website at HCPLonline.org to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period along with extending due dates until April 15, 2020. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.

Harford County Public Library’s listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the Coronavirus, COVID-19, is updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, but given the circumstances surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, closing our libraries is in the best interest of our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our extensive online resources are available 24/7 for our customers at HCPLOnline.org.”