Harford County Public Schools to Provide Meals During Emergency Closure

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) has been approved to provide meals to students during the state-mandated emergency school closings through the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children, ages 2-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.