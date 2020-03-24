The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

61-Yr-Old Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Darlington Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one woman died this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 8:10 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of the 800 block of Darlington Road in Darlington, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Darlington Road, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree.

The victim, identified as Bonita Presberry, 61, of Darlington, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Darlington Road was closed between Harmony Church Road and Trappe Church Road as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation

  3. Bonita was a co-worker, but most of all, my friend. She was always happy & laughing.
    Love & Prayers are going up for her family & loved ones ???

